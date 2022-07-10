ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

WNBA superstars can't stop smack talking their own teammates for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game

By Meredith Cash
 3 days ago
Candace Parker will play two Chicago Sky teammates in the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game. AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
  • There's smack talk abound at the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game.
  • Players who are teammates during the regular season have turned against one another for Sunday's contest.
  • Even the coaches — Becky Hammon and James Wade — and their young sons have gotten in on the trash talk.

