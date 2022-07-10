5 Long Films That Are Fast-Paced & 5 Short Films That Are Slow-Paced That You Have to See

Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of The Boys. The Boys have returned and are showing no signs of letting up any time soon! With the long-awaited finale of the hit Prime Video series' third season premiering last week, as well as the recent confirmation of a Season 4, it looks like we'll be getting even more of our favorite irreverent, disturbing, and often downright nasty supes who couldn't be further from heroic — as well as the group of resident misfits the show is named for who are determined to hold them accountable for previous and current misdeeds. While the superhero team known as the Seven has seen its numbers dwindling thanks to Starlight's (Erin Moriarty) resignation, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott)'s apparent "death," and the almost-certain demise of Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), it seems that Homelander (Antony Starr) has even fewer allies on his side these days — but at least one supe who's still ticking is A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) himself, though at what cost? As the aftermath of Herogasm revealed, A-Train was saved from almost certain death by a rather unexpected heart donor — the overzealous, violent Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler), who died at A-Train's very hands.

