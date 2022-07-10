ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vladimir Putin Annoyed His Mistress Is Pregnant With 'Unplanned' Baby Girl As His War With Ukraine Rages On

By Radar Staff
 2 days ago
Source: mega

Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly unhappily expecting a baby girl with his lover Alina Kabaeva.

The political leader, who is notoriously tight-lipped about his family and personal life, is rumored to have at least four children with the retired, 39-year-old gymnast, and two adult daughters with his ex-wife, Lyudmila Shkrebnev.

"We have already reported that Alina Kabaeva, the cohabitant of the President of Russia, is pregnant," an anonymous report read, according to the General SVR Telegram channel. "Yesterday the sex of the unborn child became known - this is a girl."

"The news did not at all please the future father and the president of Russia in one person, who expressed the opinion that there were already enough children, and even more so, daughters, which upset Alina Maratovna very much," an anonymous report read, according to the General SVR Telegram channel.

The Russian leader was said to be so irritated by the news that he reportedly complained, "I have enough children as it is, and had enough daughters long ago."

Kabaeva largely disappeared from the public eye in 2019 and is believed to be safely living in Switzerland along with her two boys and twin girls she is said to share with the Russian politician as his brutal war against Ukraine continues.

Source: mega

Despite his reported displeasure at the thought of having yet another daughter, Radar previously reported the 69-year-old may be considering naming one of them as his successor as rumors of his failing health continue to swirl.

A report from Telegram channel General RSV alleged "the candidacy" of his 35-year-old daughter Katerina Tikhonova as head of the United Russia party "is again being actively discussed" and that "all interested persons in Putin's entourage support this idea."

The outlet continued, noting that the war has "created the prerequisites and the demand of the elites for a clear understanding of their future without Putin."

The Russian leader is rumored to be battling a number of serious health concerns including blood cancer, forms of dementia, Parkinson's disease and "schizoaffective disorder."

Comments / 50

Brian Shutt
2d ago

never going to hear about his girlfriend again. His wife and daughter also suddenly disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Reply(2)
7
Nameless
2d ago

Evidently, he's got a little action on the side besides his war with Ukraine 🤣

Reply(1)
8
Atlantean
18h ago

Hey Vlad, birth control is always an option for both parties, let this be a lesson to you in the future!

Reply
3
