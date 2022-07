NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After announcing earlier last month that the lease for The Picnic Cafe in Belle Meade wouldn't be renewed, the restaurant has found a new spot!. The local restaurant has been serving up favorites such as their famous chicken salad for nearly 40 years, and in spring 2023, they will be making their way to their new home.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO