Temple Hills, MD

Prince George's County crash leaves 10 people hospitalized

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPLE HILLS, Md. - 10 people were hospitalized after a crash in Prince George's County on Saturday, according to...

mymcmedia.org

Driver Pronounced Dead in Potomac Collision

One man is dead following a two-vehicle collision by River Road and Stoney Creek Road in Potomac Wednesday at 1:50 p.m. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel and county police officers responded to the scene of the collision, where an adult male driver was pronounced dead. Police are investigating and...
POTOMAC, MD
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect Charged With Murdering Employee At Anne Arundel McDonald's

A 21-year-old shooting suspect has been apprehended following a two-month investigation into a fatal shooting at a Maryland McDonald’s, according to authorities. Middle River resident Ja’quan Green has been charged with murdering Brian Gray, of Odenton, 23, at the fast-food restaurant in Gambrills in May, officials from the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced on Wednesday, July 13.
GAMBRILLS, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
alxnow.com

Alexandria Police investigating tracking device found in woman’s car

Alexandria Police are investigating a resident who found a tracking device inside of her vehicle. On June 20 (Monday), the resident was loading her infant child into her car at her West End apartment building when she heard a beeping noise. She found an Apple AirTag in the rear pocket of the passenger seat, and then called the police the next day, according to a search warrant affidavit.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

4 injured in bus crash near shopping center in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Four people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a bus crashed into a large sign near the Potomac Festival Shopping Center. According to OmniRide bus officials, the collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Potomac Mills Road near Gideon Drive. Police are reporting that the bus was hit by...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fox5dc.com

1 dead, 1 injured after violent night in Southeast

WASHINGTON - One man is dead, and another man is injured after a violent Wednesday night in Southeast D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said they received a call around 7:42 p.m. for a man shot on the 1900 block of Ridgecrest Court. Upon arriving at the location of the shooting, officers found the victim unconscious. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by officials.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC Firefighter charged with armed robbery in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A D.C. firefighter is facing charges for an armed robbery in Fairfax County, according to police. Fairfax County Police say Christopher Potts, 27, of Maryland is accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in the Fairfax area. Police say on May 18, Potts met the victim in...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
#Traffic Accident
CBS Baltimore

Man wounded in shooting near Glen Burnie restaurant

GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Detectives are investigating a Tuesday shooting in Glen Burnie that sent a man to the hospital.About 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at a restaurant in the 500 block of Greenway Road SE, where they found a man who had been shot, Anne Arundel County Police said.The unidentified victim was conscious and alert when he was taken to a trauma center for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately known Wednesday morning.Police said the shooting suspect, who might have been driving a light-colored sedan, took off before officers arrived.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6135 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Shore News Network

Two Dead in Crash in Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating two fatalities that occurred on the late afternoon of July 10, 2022, in the area of Georgia Ave. and May St. At approximately 7:44 p.m., 4th District officers and Montgomery...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Missing 14-year-old found by Montgomery County bus driver

GERMANTOWN, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A Clarksburg teenager was found this week, thanks to a Montgomery County Ride On bus coordinator. The 14-year-old was found on Monday after going missing for several days and being reported as a runaway. Montgomery County Ride On Bus Coordinator Timothy Cooper found the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
popville.com

3 Injured in Crash in Carver Langston. Early Morning Carbque in Lamond Riggs

J. writes: “Car crash westbound Benning Rd at 17th St NE this morning. Looked like everyone got out, but there were a couple ambulances headed that way after I passed.”. DC Fire and EMS reported: “Crash with vehicle overturned 17th St & Benning Rd NE. #DCsBravest on scene with 3 patients who self extricated. All require EMS transport for injuries.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Suspicious Car Fire Under Investigation In Charles County

The memories of an Infiniti that was destroyed in a suspicious fire will not soon be forgotten as police investigate the incendiary blaze in Maryland. In Charles County, first responders were dispatched to the 12000 block of Forgotten Farm Place in Waldorf shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, July 8, where there was a reported car fire, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WTOP

2 dead in Montgomery Co. car crash

Montgomery County Police said that two people have been killed and another injured in a severe two-vehicle crash in Glenmont, Maryland, on Sunday. The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. near the intersections of Georgia Avenue and May Street near Rippling Brook Drive. Officials tell WTOP that two adults in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspects In Rockville Theft

Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects connected to an auto theft and fraud incident from Rockville that happened in June, authorities say. Surveillance footage has been released of the suspects who allegedly stole the parked vehicle from a parking lot near OneLife Fitness on Research Boulevard, Thursday, June 2, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA

