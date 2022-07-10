ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon final: Novak Djokovic defeats Nick Kyrgios to win men’s crown

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NiAOC_0gar4m3D00

WIMBLEDON, England — Novak Djokovic continued his mastery at Wimbledon on Sunday, defeating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) to win his seventh title at the All England Club and his fourth in a row.

With the grueling four-set victory, Djokovic, 35, notched his 21st Grand Slam crown, putting him one major title behind Rafael Nadal on the all-time winners’ list. The Serbian star rallied after losing the first set to defeat Kyrgios, 27, ranked No. 40 in the world. He clinched the match by winning the fourth-set tiebreaker.

“I never thought I’m going to say so many nice things about you, considering the relationship,” Djokovic said of his blossoming rivalry with Kyrgios after accepting his winner’s trophy. “OK, it’s officially a bromance.

“Hopefully this is the start of a wonderful relationship, even off the court. Nick, you’ll be back. Not just in Wimbledon but in many finals.”

At 4-4 in the third set, Kyrgios double-faulted to set up a break point, then hit a backhand into the net to give Djokovic the break. Djokovic then served out to win the set.

Yeah, he’s a bit of a god, I’m not gonna lie,” Kyrgios told the crowd.

Djokovic won at Wimbledon for the first time in 2011 when he was 24 years old. He also won the Grand Slam event in 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a record 32nd grand slam appearance for Djokovic star and the first for Kyrgios.

For Djokovic, the victory was his 28th straight at Wimbledon. He had been prevented from playing in the Australian Open earlier this year due to a controversy over his COVID-19 exemption.

Kyrgios, who was playing in the Wimbledon final amid allegations of assault against his former girlfriend, had defeated Djokovic in both previous meetings between the pair. Both occurred during 2017 when Djokovic was struggling with injury and motivation, ESPN reported.

Kyrgios and his then-girlfriend, Chiara Passari, reportedly had to be separated by police after getting into a verbal argument at an Australian quarantine hotel after they returned to the country in October.

Photos: Novak Djokovic through the years Here are some memorable photos of tennis star Novak Djokovic through the years. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Stars applaud Novak Djokovic following Wimbledon win

Tennis stars such as Andy Roddick, Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King took to social media to applaud Novak Djokovic following his 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory over Nick Kyrgios in the final at Wimbledon on Sunday. The win marked the fourth consecutive championship and seventh overall on the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Larry Brown Sports

Novak Djokovic shares update on his US Open status after Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic appears unlikely to add to his list of major titles later this year based on what he said about his potential status for next month’s US Open. Djokovic said Sunday after winning Wimbledon that his vaccination status remains unchanged. He also has no plans to get vaccinated before the US Open begins on Aug. 29. That means the Serbian tennis star would be unable to enter the United States, and thus cannot play in the tournament.
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Nick Kyrgios Was Furious With A Fan During Wimbledon Final

Nick Kyrgios has been unhappy with some of the fans at today's Wimbledon final. One woman in particular drew Kyrgios' ire. During the third set of his match against Novak Djokovic, he pleaded with the umpire to have her ejected. The 27-year-old Australian was angry at the woman for apparently...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon attendance bounces back from Covid after sluggish start

Wimbledon has bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic with more than half a million people flocking to the south-west London tennis championships after a sluggish start.The grand slam came to a close on Sunday after Serbian Novak Djokovic triumphed against Australian Nick Kyrgios in the men’s singles final.It followed Elena Rybakina winning the women’s singles title on Saturday after defeating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.Figures from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), which organises Wimbledon, show that 515,164 people attended the SW19 grounds during the two-week tournament.The attendance figures have only twice surpassed the half-a-million mark, with 511,043 in...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#The All England Club#Serbian#Centre Court#The Grand Slam
ClutchPoints

Roger Federer in unwanted territory for first time in 25 years after Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon

As disappointing as the fact may be, a reality of life is that time stops for no one. Over the past year, tennis fans across the world have experienced that reality with all-time great Roger Federer. This year’s events at Wimbledon mark one year since Federer last competed, and the first time in a quarter […] The post Roger Federer in unwanted territory for first time in 25 years after Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Nick Kyrgios’ hot mic moment trying to get drunk woman kicked out of Wimbledon final vs. Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios wears his emotions on his sleeves. Always. That was evident during the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic on Sunday when the Australian tennis player was seen frequently chirping at spectators in the crowd. At one point, Kyrgios got so fed up that during a timeout he asked the referee to remove a drunken […] The post Nick Kyrgios’ hot mic moment trying to get drunk woman kicked out of Wimbledon final vs. Novak Djokovic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
88K+
Followers
113K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy