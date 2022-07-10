ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Uncoupled': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

By Chike Echebiri
Cover picture for the articleWhat’s a hot summer without some sizzling rom-com to look forward to? Fans of Emily in Paris can get ready for another light-hearted comedy from Darren Star, who has made a name for himself as a creator of high-quality rom-coms. Star is the brain behind the very successful HBO series Sex...

Ava DuVernay Returns to Direct 'Queen Sugar's Series Finale

Queen Sugar will be bringing back one of its founding voices to the director's chair, with Ava DuVernay (Selma, A Wrinkle in Time) set to direct the series finale. The program premiered on OWN in 2016 and is based on the book of the same name by Natalie Baszile. DuVernay is the creator of the series with Oprah Winfrey on board as an executive producer.
'The Munsters' Trailer Puts a Vibrant Spin on the Classic Series

After 56 years, they’re finally back. Today, Rob Zombie has unveiled the first official trailer for his reimagining of The Munsters. It’s been a long time since any laughs were heard inside 1313 Mockingbird Lane, but now we’re about to get our fill as the friendly family of recognizable monsters are back and with their friends and community members in tow.
'Uncoupled' Trailer Throws Neil Patrick Harris Back Into the Dating World in His Mid-40s

In the TV world, we’ve moved way past coming out stories and the “bury the gays” trope, which means the LGBTQIA+ community can finally enjoy some movies and series that aren’t horribly sad. This is the case with Uncoupled, a new comedy series starring Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) as a man in his mid-40s that suddenly finds himself alone again after the end of a 17-year relationship. Back into the bachelor life of New York City, he’ll have to learn how to be single after almost two decades out of the dating world.
Sydney Sweeney Earns Two First-Time Nominations at This Year's Emmy Awards

The Emmy nominations were announced this morning, a big day for those working in television. As always, the nominations, once announced, tend to lay out a picture of snubs and spotlights, and of those spotlighted in the Emmy nominations, Sydney Sweeney is perhaps the most blessed. Sweeney, who has been one of the breakout stars of this last year, has been nominated for two Emmys for her work on the HBO productions The White Lotus and Euphoria.
North & Chicago West Rock $3K Balenciaga Purses While Out With Mom Kim K. In NYC

North West, 9, and Chicago West, 4, are holding their own in the fashion department! The daughters of Kim Kardashian, 41, were seen heading out on Tuesday, July 12, in New York City. And the tots, walking alongside their mom, were each carrying black Balenciaga handbags valued at $3k! In the photos, North and Chicago rocked matching black jeans and short sleeve top ensembles. While Chicago wore her hair up in high buns and rocked gray boots, North styled her hair in long braids and wore sunglasses and chunky platform shoes. In one pic, North and Chicago adorably held hands while passing photographers, and in another, all three linked hands. Kim wore a sleek gray tank top and cargo pants with boots as the trio left the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, accompanied by a bodyguard.
Emmy nominations 2022 - the full list

The Emmy 2022 nominations are set to be announced today (12 July). This year’s Emmys, awarding the best in television, will take place in September, and the race is wide open considering typical nominees, including The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale, are not eligible. The reasoning for this...
'Back to Black': Amy Winehouse Biopic Greenlit With Sam Taylor-Johnson Directing

Studiocanal is taking up the mantle of a project that's been on Hollywood's brain for years now - an Amy Winehouse biopic. According to Deadline, the company has officially greenlit a new film about the deceased singer titled Back to Black, tapping Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson to direct from a screenplay written by Matt Greenhalgh. With Taylor-Johnson boarding, production is now moving quickly towards getting the Grammy winner's story on-screen.
‘Resident Evil’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Adaptation?

Back in 1996, Capcom’s Resident Evil video game completely rocked the gaming community, going on to become one of the most famous and successful horror-survival game franchises of all time with its subsequent sequels over the years. The popularity of the games translated into the franchise’s debut in the film industry, and over the period of 26 years, we have seen 14 consoles and seven movies, each of these entries contributing more to the storyline as well as the brand value. Even though the films have gradually lost the touch that horrified and thrilled fans with the same effectiveness as the games, one cannot deny that the Resident Evil series remains an essential pick in every zombie fan’s favorite watch-list.
'What We Do In the Shadows' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Spooky Mockumentary Series?

Who would've known that the vampire mockumentary film What We Do in the Shadows could translate so well into a TV series? The film's star, director, and show creator Jemaine Clement definitely knew as he and fellow costar and executive producer Taika Waititi launched the show in 2019 on the FX network. The New Zealand-based film pivoted to focus on a new group of vampire roommates living on Staten Island in the spin-off TV series.
Lachlan Murdoch Helped Daddy Rupert Divorce Jerry Hall

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, our media newsletter that pulls back the curtain to reveal what’s really going on inside the world’s most powerful navel-gazing industry. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. Mega-mogul...
Kim Kardashian Wears Black Crop Top Taking Kids Saint, 6, & North, 9, To Birthday: Photos

Kim Kardashian is a hands on mom. The reality star, 41, was seen taking her oldest son Saint West, 6, and North, 9, to a birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 6. Kim wore a mens inspired blue button down that appeared to be from Umbra over top of a black crop top, likely from her own SKIMS shape and loungewear line. She added a matching pair of blue shorts on the bottom, keeping the cozy vibes going with a sporty pair of black flip flops.
'American Horror Stories' Season 2 Trailer Teases Gruesome and Devilish Moments Aplenty

Step into several stories of terror, gore, and dolls in an official trailer for FX on Hulu’s second season of American Horror Stories. The Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk created series acts as a spinoff to their smash hit horror anthology project, American Horror Story, and follows the same format, but in a faster version featuring a new terror filled tale every episode. The second season is creeping towards a release date on July 21, with episodes dropping weekly on FX on Hulu, meaning members of the platform will be able to tune in via the streamer.
Does 'Stranger Things's Natalia Dyer Think Nancy's in a Love Triangle?

There is so much more to Nancy Wheeler than her relationship status in Stranger Things. There’s no denying that her situation with Steve (Joe Keery) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) has shaped a good deal of her journey and contributed to some of her personal growth, but haven't we moved well beyond labeling it a “love triangle?” That’s what we discussed with Natalia Dyer herself on a recent edition of Collider Ladies Night.
'Ferrari' Series in Development with 'Peaky Blinders' Creator Steven Knight at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ announced today that a new series is on the way, and it’s a treat for both car and biopic fans. Ferrari will center around the creator of the fastest racing car in the automobile industry – and also about how that dedication took a toll on Enzo Ferrari's personal life. The series hails from Peaky Blinders creator and writer Steven Knight, and BAFTA-winning director Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God).
'Vikings' Star Travis Fimmel Joins 'Black Snow' Mystery Series

Vikings star Travis Fimmel has just been cast in the upcoming mystery-drama series Black Snow, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. The series, which is currently in production in Australia, is being produced for the streaming service Stan. Black Snow will be a six-part series that will follow a...
