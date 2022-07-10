ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

34-year-old man shot in Northeast

By Nia Fitzhugh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in Northeast Baltimore Sunday afternoon. At about 12:17 p.m., officers...

CBS Baltimore

Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man is dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning in Baltimore, authorities said. About 2:30 a.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting in the 500 block of West Mulberry Street, where they found the victim shot, Baltimore Police said. The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, but he did not survive, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-21 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 63, Dragged & Injured In East Baltimore Carjacking, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 63-year-old woman was hospitalized Tuesday after she injured in an East Baltimore carjacking, police said. The carjacking was reported about 8:45 a.m. at a gas station along a stretch of Belair Road near North Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers met with the victim, who told investigators she was in the parking lot when someone jumped into her running car and a fight ensued. She said she was dragged by her vehicle as the suspect drove away. The 63-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Her condition was not immediately known Tuesday afternoon. Police said the vehicle is a blue 2019 Kia Rio with the Maryland tag 5EY5583. The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6 Black man who was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and gray New Balance sneakers. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
CBS Baltimore

Man wounded in shooting near Glen Burnie restaurant

GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Detectives are investigating a Tuesday shooting in Glen Burnie that sent a man to the hospital.About 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at a restaurant in the 500 block of Greenway Road SE, where they found a man who had been shot, Anne Arundel County Police said.The unidentified victim was conscious and alert when he was taken to a trauma center for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately known Wednesday morning.Police said the shooting suspect, who might have been driving a light-colored sedan, took off before officers arrived.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6135 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect Charged With Murdering Employee At Anne Arundel McDonald's

A 21-year-old shooting suspect has been apprehended following a two-month investigation into a fatal shooting at a Maryland McDonald’s, according to authorities. Middle River resident Ja’quan Green has been charged with murdering Brian Gray, of Odenton, 23, at the fast-food restaurant in Gambrills in May, officials from the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced on Wednesday, July 13.
CBS Baltimore

Body With Signs Of Trauma Found Inside Cherry Hill Building, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the death of a man who was found inside a building in South Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers were sent to the 3400 block of Spelman Road to investigate a report of an unresponsive male who was inside of a dwelling, police said. The officers noticed that the man had obvious signs of trauma to his body, according to authorities. Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 30, Shot While Driving In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old woman was shot while driving Monday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. Officers were called to a local hospital shortly after 12:30 p.m. after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.  She was treated for an injury that is not considered life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victim was driving along the 3700 block of Oakmont Avenue when she heard gunfire and then realized she had been shot, according to police. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Shore News Network

Man Shot Dead in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD- The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the area of Randolph and Martell Avenues in Dundalk Monday morning. “When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who appeared to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” according to investigators. The victim was pronounced deceased when he arrived at a local area hospital.
foxbaltimore.com

Man and woman shot in Annapolis overnight, search for suspect continues

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Sunday night in Annapolis near Tyler Avenue. At approximately 11:13PM, officers responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Ave for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located two victims inside of a...
foxbaltimore.com

Man fatally shot near senior center in Dundalk, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Monday morning in Dundalk near a senior center and adult day care center, Baltimore County police said. Around 11 a.m., police said officers were called to the area of Randolph and Martell avenues after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. The victim, who was not identified, was taken a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
