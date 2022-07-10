Heat Advisory issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Dallas, Eastland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Fisher; Haskell; Jones; McCulloch; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Shackelford; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures ranging from 102 up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Big Country, Heartland, and the central and eastern counties of the Concho Valley. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, particularly for those working outside or participating in strenuous outdoor activities.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO