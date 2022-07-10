ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TX

Heat Advisory issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Dallas, Eastland by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Atascosa, Bastrop, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Atascosa; Bastrop; Bexar; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Frio; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Lavaca; Lee; Llano; Medina; Travis; Williamson; Wilson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 degrees with afternoon high temperatures up to 104 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Colorado, Grimes, Houston, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Colorado; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Walker; Waller; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Fisher, Haskell, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Fisher; Haskell; Jones; McCulloch; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Shackelford; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures ranging from 102 up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Big Country, Heartland, and the central and eastern counties of the Concho Valley. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, particularly for those working outside or participating in strenuous outdoor activities.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Camp; Cass; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Upshur A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Marion, southwestern Cass, northwestern Harrison, northeastern Upshur, southern Morris and southeastern Camp Counties through 715 AM CDT At 627 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lone Star, or 14 miles east of Pittsburg, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Ore City, Diana, Jenkins, Cedar Springs, Berea, Avinger, Lassater, Center Point and Holly Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cooke, Delta, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cooke; Delta; Fannin; Grayson; Lamar; Montague HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108. * WHERE...Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar and Delta Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot and humid conditions will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COOKE COUNTY, TX

