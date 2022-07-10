Heat Advisory issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Dallas, Eastland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Camp; Cass; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Upshur A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Marion, southwestern Cass, northwestern Harrison, northeastern Upshur, southern Morris and southeastern Camp Counties through 715 AM CDT At 627 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lone Star, or 14 miles east of Pittsburg, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Ore City, Diana, Jenkins, Cedar Springs, Berea, Avinger, Lassater, Center Point and Holly Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
