New Orleans Saints training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

By Vincent Frank
 17 hours ago

Rookies will report to New Orleans Saints training camp in July 19 with veterans joining them in Metairie a week later.

For the Saints, this repesents the start of a new era with former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen replacing the legendary Sean Payton as head coach. This transition comes with the Saints having missed out on the playoffs for the first time in five years back in 2021.

With Jameis Winston slated to be the clear-cut starter and Michael Thomas returning from injury , expectations are not muted in the Bayou. Below, we provide you with everything you need to know about Saints training camp, including the full schedule and some key storylines.

New Orleans Saints training camp schedule

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As noted above, rookies will report to camp on July 19 with veterans joining them on July 26. A full schedule for the annual training camp was just released.

  • Sat., July 30 Practice: 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Mon., Aug. 1 Practice: 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Tue., Aug. 2 Practice: 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Thu., Aug. 4 Practice: 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Fri., Aug. 5 Practice: 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Sat., Aug. 6 Practice: 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Mon., Aug. 8 Practice: 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Wed., Aug 10 Practice: 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Thu., Aug. 11 Practice: 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Tue., Aug. 16 Practice with Packer: 10:25 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Green Bay, Wis. (Open to public)
  • Wed., Aug. 17 Practice with Packers: 10:25 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Green Bay, Wis. (Open to public)
  • Sun., Aug 21 Practice: 3:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Caesars Superdome

New Orleans Saints training camp location

Here is the history of where the Saints have held training camp over the years, via Pro Football Reference .

  • 1967-1969: Cal Western — San Diego, California
  • 1970: Bowling Green State — Bowling Green, Ohio
  • 1971-1973: University of Southern Mississippi — Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • 1974: Dodgertown — Vero Beach, Florida
  • 1975: Nicholls State — Thibodaux, Louisiana
  • 1976-1984: Dodgertown — Vero Beach, Florida
  • 1985: Louisiana Tech — Ruston, Louisiana
  • 1986-1987: Southeastern Louisiana University — Hammond, Louisiana
  • 1988-1999: UW La Crosse — La Crosse, Wisconsin
  • 2000-2002: Nicholls State — Thibodaux, Louisiana
  • 2003-2005: New Orleans Saints training facility — Metairie, Louisiana
  • 2006-2008: Millsaps College — Jackson, Mississippi
  • 2009: River Ridge Playing Fields — Jackson, Mississippi
  • 2010-2013: New Orleans Saints training facility — Metairie, Louisiana
  • 2014-2016: The Greenbrier — White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
  • 2017-: Ochsner Sports Performance Center — Metairie, Louisiana

Can you go to New Orleans Saints training camp?

Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

Yes. Last year saw the Saints hold 12 practices that were open to the public. Tickets were free and on a first come basis. The NFL as a whole made fans a big part of camp last year following the COVID-centric 2020 season.

As for specific dates for Saints training camp practices that are open to the public, there’s going to be nine open practices. The team will hold its first practice in front of fans on July 30 at 9:00 a.m. as part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” initiative.

Storylines for New Orleans Saints training camp

Here are the top storylines and Saints position battles to follow in training camp this summer.

The return of Jameis Winston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NBRbY_0gar32lN00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints were linked to a Deshaun Watson trade before he was dealt from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns. Ultimately, New Orleans opted to bring Winston back on a team-friendly two-year, $28 million contract .

This comes after the former No. 1 pick of the division-rival Buccaneers suffered a torn ACL seven games into the 2021 season. Despite some issues recovering from said injury during the offseason, Winston seems to be doing good right now.

“We’re taking this process slowly. It’s about getting better every day. I’m embracing it, and I’m excited to be able to talk football and just keep progressing.”

New Orleans Saints’ Jameis Winston on return from injury, via NFL.com

In reality, New Orleans’ success will depend heavily on Winston performing at a high level. It signed Andy Dalton as a backup and has 2021 draft pick Ian Book on the roster. If either were to play extended time, it would be an issue for New Orleans.

As you can see, Winston performed at a high level prior to suffering the aforementioned injury last season. He has a ton of weapons. Rookie first-round pick Chris Olave joins free-agent signing Jarvis Landry in teaming up with Michael Thomas at wide receiver. That’s a great trio for Mr. Winston.

Status of star running back Alvin Kamara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYdeb_0gar32lN00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A Pro Bowler each of his first five NFL seasons, Kamara was arrested shortly after the annual event in Las Vegas earlier this year. He was ultimately charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

While Kamara’s legal issues are not behind him, the focus here is on a suspension that the NFL is expected to levy in his direction. Reports indicate that Kamara will likely be suspended six weeks under the guise of the league’s personal conduct policy.

This is no small thing for the Saints. They return veteran Mark Ingram and have Dwayne Washington on the roster. Neither can be expected to shoulder the load. With Winston returning from injury, these first six weeks are going to be key. That’s especially true with games coming up against the Buccaneers, Vikings and Bengals during this six-week span.

Replacing Terron Armstead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZBLK_0gar32lN00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We have to give general manager Mickey Loomis credit for playing salary cap gymnastics this past offseason. Roughly $70 million over the cap to begin the offseason, New Orleans was able to retain most of its core. The team also added big-name free agents such as Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye.

Unfortunately, the Saints lost their franchise blindside protector to the Miami Dolphins on a huge free-agent contract back in March . As of right now, rookie first-round pick Trevor Penning is slated to start. That’s not an ideal situation given his status as a first-year player and coming off a collegiate career at a small college. Keeping Winston upright will be key. We’re highly intrigued to see how Penning looks during Saints training camp this summer.

