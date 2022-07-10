Novak Djokovic Is 2022 Wimbledon Men’s Champion, Beats Nick Kyrgios For Fourth Straight Title

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) AP

Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon men’s championship and seventh overall.

In the process, top-seeded Djokovic ran his unbeaten run at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament to 28 matches. He also now has 21 major trophies, just one behind Rafael Nadal’s 22 for the most in men’s tennis history.

Only Roger Federer has won more titles at Wimbledon than Djokovic.

The 40th-ranked Kyrgios was trying to become the first unseeded men’s champion at Wimbledon since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001. Ivanisevic is Djokovic’s coach and was present for the match.