VP Kamala Harris says the return of WNBA player Brittney Griner and other Americans detained abroad 'is one of our highest priorities'

Megan Rapinoe seemingly noticed her fiancée, Sue Bird, taking photos of her in the crowd and quickly smiled for the camera, while attending the President Medal of Freedom ceremony on Thursday.The 37-year-old soccer player and 16 others received the nation’s highest civilian honour, with the award being presented to them by President Joe Biden.During the White House ceremony, the 41-year-old basketball player sat in the audience to support her partner’s achievement. As documented in a video of the event, shared via Twitter, Bird could be seen sitting in her row and holding up her phone.Although she continued to hold...

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO