ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

VP Kamala Harris says the return of WNBA player Brittney Griner and other Americans detained abroad 'is one of our highest priorities'

By Taylor Ardrey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2QoX_0gar2m7d00
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Fire Station No. 2 in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday, July 4, 2022. Damian Dovarganes/AP
  • VP Kamala Harris says the return of Brittney Griner and other detained Americans is a high priority.
  • "We're gonna do everything we can to bring her home as soon as possible," Harris told CBS News.
  • The WNBA star pleaded guilty to drug smuggling charges in Russia last week.

Comments / 202

Warrior Torrey
3d ago

Get the other Americans out. Leave Grinder there. She broke the law. Why do you fight for someone that kneels for our america flag and doesn't like America. Leave her in custody.

Reply(14)
112
Uncle Starunz
3d ago

Really?! Highest priority?! What about lowering gas prices, fighting the border insurrectionists, homelessness?! Typical Democrats looking for votes so they'll just appease the other liberal Dems by doing what's important to them!

Reply(3)
110
Charles Kletter
3d ago

Here’s what we will trade. I will trade you Kamala Harris to Russia with Love in exchange for the other Americans. Keep Grinder there for 10 years.

Reply(4)
52
Related
buzzfeednews.com

Brittney Griner Was Given A Note From Joe Biden Just Before Pleading Guilty In A Russian Court

Basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian courtroom on Thursday, but not before she was handed a note from President Joe Biden. With the hope that a guilty plea might be her best shot at a lenient sentence in what experts fear is a sham trial, the WBNA player admitted to taking hashish oil into Russia by accident because she had been in a hurry when she packed.
POLITICS
NBC News

Trump's GOP adds insult to injury as Brittney Griner remains jailed in Russia

On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
POTUS
TMZ.com

LeBron James Clarifies Griner Comment, 'Wasn’t Knocking Our Beautiful Country'

6:41 PM PT -- LeBron is following up on his comment regarding Griner ... saying it wasn't meant to "knock" America, but an attempt at understanding how she's feeling throughout her incarceration. "My comments on 'The Shop' regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country," LeBron tweeted minutes ago.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Brittney Griner
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Controversial Admission

Most of the football world seems to enjoy the struggles of the Washington Commanders. Washington owner Daniel Snyder is among the most-criticized figures in sports (and for good reason) and the Commanders have struggled for much of the 21st century. But former NBA star turned Turner Sports media personality Charles...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Cbs#Cbs News
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial John McEnroe News

Legendary tennis star John McEnroe was very outspoken during his playing days. That hasn't changed in retirement, either. The longtime United States tennis star is not happy that Novak Djokovic could be unable to play in the U.S. Open due to vaccine requirements. "These politicians are getting in the way...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: LeBron Has A 5-Word Message For Brittney Griner

Despite his recent controversial comments, LeBron James has not backed down from calling for Brittney Griner to be freed from Russia. Griner has been detained in Russia since February on drug charges. After pleading guilty last week, she faces up to 10 years in prison. James sent out a message...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Richard Jefferson news

Former NBA forward Richard Jefferson has done just about everything when it comes to the game of basketball, playing on eight teams over his 17-year NBA career. He has been working with ESPN as an analyst since 2019. Now, he will experience yet another role in the game: Officiating. Jefferson...
NBA
The Independent

Megan Rapinoe smiles at fiancée Sue Bird as she takes photos of her at the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony

Megan Rapinoe seemingly noticed her fiancée, Sue Bird, taking photos of her in the crowd and quickly smiled for the camera, while attending the President Medal of Freedom ceremony on Thursday.The 37-year-old soccer player and 16 others received the nation’s highest civilian honour, with the award being presented to them by President Joe Biden.During the White House ceremony, the 41-year-old basketball player sat in the audience to support her partner’s achievement. As documented in a video of the event, shared via Twitter, Bird could be seen sitting in her row and holding up her phone.Although she continued to hold...
POLITICS
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To What LeBron Said About Brittney Griner

LeBron James thinks Brittney Griner should seriously consider not returning to the United States. Griner has been in Russian custody since February, when she was detained for having an illegal substance in her luggage. The WNBA star has been pleading for the U.S. government to intervene and bring her home,...
NBA
The Independent

Simone Biles becomes youngest living person to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden has awarded Olympic gymnast Simone Biles the Presidential Medal of Freedom, making her the youngest living person to ever receive the honour. The 25-year-old Olympic medalist is among the 17 honorees who were awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour on Thursday 7 July. Apart from being the most decorated US gymnast in history – winning 32 Olympic and World Champion medals – Biles has also been an outspoken advocate for mental health and sexual assault survivors.
U.S. POLITICS
Cheddar News

What Happens Next For WNBA Star Brittney Griner?

New efforts are underway to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has now spent nearly five months in Russian custody. Last week, the two time Olympic gold medalist pleaded guilty to possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, when she arrived in Russia in February. Amid a growing public pressure for Griner to be freed, a former U.S. ambassador with experience in helping to facilitate the release of American prisoners is reportedly stepping in to help. Tom Firestone, partner at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan and former resident legal advisor for the U.S. embassy in Moscow, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BASKETBALL
POPSUGAR

The WNBA All-Star Game Honored Brittney Griner on Their Jerseys and on the Court

It's been nearly five months since Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia, and her WNBA family continues to show support to help bring her home. On July 10, the best players in the league gathered for the WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago, where the court featured a decal with BG42 written on it. At the start of the second half of the game, every single player competing walked out of the locker room wearing a jersey with Griner's name and number on it. Griner, who has played in 7 WNBA All-Star games throughout her career with the Phoenix Mercury, was named an honorary All-Star starter this year.
CHICAGO, IL
Business Insider

Business Insider

547K+
Followers
35K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy