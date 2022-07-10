ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

School Choice is Coming to Give Parents Back their Voice in Education

By Donna Kreitzberg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEducation Freedom for Oregon is bringing School Choice to Oregon to empower Oregon K-12 parents with the constitutional right to choose the school that best fits their children’s needs and give parents back their voice in their children’s education. These “of the people, by the people” citizen...

Terry Ouderkirk
3d ago

Finally! Our woke and crazy broken school systems have their wake up call!

