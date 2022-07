SIDNEY – The Sidney Juniors had the game tying and winning runs on base with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning but could not complete the come-back Monday night against the Chadron FNBO Junior Nationals. Chadron built a four-run lead through three and a half innings of play and held on for a 9-8 win to move into Tuesday’s Championship game at Legion Field. Chadron will now face top-seeded Alliance for the second time in the tournament and will have to beat the Spartans twice in order to take the B7 Area Tournament trophy back to Chadron. Alliance won the first meeting 4-3 on Sunday afternoon to earn their berth in the championship game.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO