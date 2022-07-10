Styrofoam recycling event set for next weekend in Montgomery County

VIDEO: Senate bill banning Styrofoam in motion

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Environmental Services is teaming up with the Cities of Dayton and Kettering to host a Styrofoam recycling event next weekend.

The event will be held Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Welcome Stadium.

A mason-based company, Eco Development, will transport the collection to its facility, where the material will be processed and eventually recycled into products like surfboards, picture frames and coat hangers, according to a release.

Egg cartons and food containers will not be accepted.

