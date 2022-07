MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 50-year-old man from Normal is dead following a crash in rural McLean County Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Illinois Route 165 and County Road 2400 East. State troopers said that at 7:50 a.m., a car driven by Alyssa Nelson, 22 of Towanda, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the side of a pickup truck being driven by Michael Simpsen. Simpsen’s truck left the road and overturned in a ditch, ejecting Simpsen from the truck in the process. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:45 p.m.

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO