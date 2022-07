Actor, comedian, and marijuana enthusiast Cheech Marin had dreamed for years of having a place to show off his growing art collection and now that place has become a reality in the Inland Empire. Opened in mid-June of 2022 the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture or “The Cheech”, is a permanent space created by Marin and the Riverside Art Museum to be a showcase for Marin’s growing collection and to invite conversation and collaboration about what Chicano culture is and its place in American culture. Ever since he was a child Marin admired and studied art and struggled with the question of what it meant to be Chicano, and artistic expression became an important part of the conversation for him.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO