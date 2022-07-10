Yan Gomes sitting for Chicago on Sunday

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. d'Arnaud started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with a run scored. William Contreras will catch for Charlie Morton and hit fifth on Wednesday afternoon.
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Contreras and hitting seventh. Marcell Ozuna is the Braves' designated hitter again. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 7.6 FanDuel...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Rodriguez was handed a one-game ban for his role in a benches-clearing brawl that occurred on June 26. Dylan Moore will replace Rodriguez in center field and hit eighth. J.P. Crawford will cover things at the top of the Mariners' order.
New York Mets infielder/outfielder Dominic Smith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Smith will start at fist base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Spencer Strider and Atlanta. J.D. Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Martinez will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat third versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Franchy Cordero moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Martinez for 10.0 FanDuel...
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Yairo Munoz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Munoz will start at third base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Odubel Herrera returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Munoz for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Mejia will handle catching responsibilities after Christian Bethancourt was rested at home versus their division rivals. numberFire's models project Mejia to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Twins are holding the lefty-hitting Arraez out against Milwaukee's southpaw. Byron Buxton will cover the designated hitter and leadoff roles while Gilberto Celestino starts in center field and bats ninth. Jose Miranda will start on first base and bat fifth.
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Josh Winder on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jason Alexander and Milwaukee. Ryan Jeffers returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Grisham will start in center field on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 14.7 FanDuel points...
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Azocar will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trent Grisham starting in center field. Grisham will bat first versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Grisham for...
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tarik Skubal on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Brady Singer and the Royals. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 6.9 FanDuel...
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Duran will move to the bench on Wednesday with Rob Refsnyder starting in right field. Refsnyder will bat first versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. numberFire's models project Refsnyder...
Oakland Athletics third baseman Sheldon Neuse is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Texas Rangers. Neuse will rest on the road after Stephen Vogt was announced as Oakland's starting designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 158 batted balls this season, Neuse has accounted for a 3.2% barrel rate and...
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Castro will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jeimer Candelario starting at third base. Candelario will bat sixth versus right-hander Brady Singer and the Royals. numberFire's models project Candelario for...
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Alfaro will move to the bench on Wednesday with C.J. Abrams starting at shortstop. Abrams will bat seventh versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Abrams for 9.5...
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow will start in right field on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander John Brebbia and the Giants. David Peralta moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Luplow for 10.2 FanDuel points...
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. Our models project Nola for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Marte will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander John Brebbia and the Giants. Alek Thomas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marte for 12.5 FanDuel points...
