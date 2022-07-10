Son memorializes father’s historic statue in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Almost one year ago, the Robinson-Shuba statue was unveiled at Wean Park.

The dedication memorializes “A Handshake for a Century” when Youngstown native George “Shotgun” Shuba shook hands with Jackie Robinson, making it the first handshake of Black and white players on a professional baseball diamond.

This weekend, Mike Shuba, the son of Youngstown Native George “Shotgun” Shuba ,was showing off memorabilia.

Mike also handed out posters to kids.

One year later, he says the message the statue represents stays the same.

“Treat all people equal because we’re here as teammates and we are teammates in life. So you treat everyone equal like my father did back in 1946,” said Mike.

Mike says he will continue sharing the history of the handshake of a century.

He will be back on Shuba day in April to continue keeping the legacy alive.