ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7Yi0_0gaqyTL800

The New York Yankees (61-24) wrap up their 4-game series with the Boston Red Sox (46-39) at Fenway Park on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball with the 1st pitch set for 7:08 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Yankees vs. Red Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions.

N.Y. won the first 2 games of this series by a combined score of 18-10, but Boston bounced back with a 6-5 win in extra innings Saturday.

The Yankees lead the season series 4-2 and have a plus-9 run differential in those meetings.

Yankees at Red Sox projected starters

RHP Jameson Taillon vs. RHP Nick Pivetta

Taillon is 9-2 with a 3.63 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 1.1 BB/9 and 7.5 K/9 in 89 1/3 IP over 16 starts.

  • Last start: Lost 5-2 Tuesday at the Pittsburgh Pirates with 5 1/3 IP, 5 ER, 6 H, 2 HR, 0 BB and 5 K.
  • 2021 vs. the Red Sox: 2-0 with a 2.04 ERA (17 2/3 IP, 4 ER), 1.13 WHIP, 0 HR and 5.1 K/9 in 3 starts.
  • 2022 road splits: 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA (38 2/3 IP, 15 ER), 1.035 WHIP and 6.8 K/9 in 7 starts

Pivetta is 8-6 with a 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9 and 8.5 K/9 in 100 1/3 IP over 17 starts.

  • Last start: Lost 8-4 Tuesday at home vs. the Tampa Bay Rays with 5 2/3 IP, 7 ER, 8 H, 2 BB and 4 K.
  • 2022 vs. the Yankees: One start, a 4-2 loss April 9 in N.Y. with 5 2/3 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 2 HR, 3 BB and 4 K.
  • 2022 home splits: 4-3 with a 3.78 ERA (47 2/3 IP, 20 ER), 1.18 WHIP, 4 HR and 8.3 K/9 in 8 starts.

Yankees at Red Sox odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:16 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Yankees -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Red Sox +110 (bet $100 to win $110)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Yankees -1.5 (+120) | Red Sox +1.5 (-145)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: -105 | U: -130)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Yankees at Red Sox picks and predictions

Prediction

Yankees 6, Red Sox 4

RISK 1 unit on the YANKEES (-135) instead of betting to win 1 unit because there’s a suspicious line freeze in the betting market since money has poured in on N.Y.’s ML according to Pregame.com, but the number hasn’t budged off the opener.

The Yankees have a 3-phase edge over the Red Sox (+110) in starting and relief pitching and hitting.

Taillon has far more impressive basic and advanced pitching numbers vs. Boston than Pivetta against N.Y. Also, the Yankees’ bullpen is 2nd in ERA and 1st in home runs allowed per 9 innings, according to FanGraphs.

Finally, N.Y.’s lineup leads MLB in several advanced hitting stats vs. right-handed pitching such as wRC+, ISO and BB/K rate, per FanGraphs.

If your standard wager is $100 then FLAT BET that on the YANKEES (-135) to earn a $74.07 profit instead of betting $135 to win $100.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

PASS.

The Yankees -1.5 (+120) just isn’t a big enough payout considering they are just 39-41 RL as favorites and the Red Sox +1.5 (-145) are 23-12 RL as underdogs.

Also, Boston’s RL has been increased due to sharp action with a slight majority of the cash being on the Red Sox but nearly 60% of the bets placed on the Yankees, according to Pregame.com.

Typically, you want to follow the money in sports betting when it’s counter to the public since professional bettors have much bigger units than your average Joe.

LEAN OVER 9.5 (+105) because both ballclubs are sending out bottom-of-the-rotation starters, the Over has cashed in 5 of the last 7 Yankees-Red Sox meetings and 4 consecutive Overs have been played in Boston.

But, N.Y.’s ML is my favorite look in this game and the Over feels somewhat “square” since the Under is a lot more expensive.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox never should have parted with this All-Star slugger

Of the three All-Stars the Red Sox wouldn't pay, only one of them bothers me. It's not Andrew Benintendi, who wouldn't even be an American League selection if he played anywhere other than Kansas City. And it's not Mookie Betts, whose unquestioned greatness nonetheless did not make him the best long-term fit in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sin City Celtics vs. Summer Bucks: Boston shocks Milwaukee 111-109 on late Matt Ryan shot

The Boston Celtics won their first game of the Las Vegas Summer League season 111-109. They did it with a little help from a miraculous shot by Matt Ryan and a little shenanigans from the referees noticing they’d given the wrong team credit for a free throw earlier in the Celtics’ Monday night game against the Milwaukee Bucks’ summer league squad.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reggie Crawford transfers to Tennessee

Sophomore pitcher and first baseman Reggie Crawford has transferred to Tennessee. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Crawford played at Connecticut from 2020-22. He did not play in 2022 due to Tommy John surgery. “Let’s do it Vol baseball,” Crawford announced. “Thank you to everyone at UConn for an unbelievable past couple of...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameson Taillon
CBS Boston

Red Sox score 9 straight, rally past Yanks 11-6 for split

BOSTON — Jeter Downs' bases-loaded blooper against Aroldis Chapman dropped in off DJ LeMahieu's glove to break a sixth-inning tie, and the Boston Red Sox scored nine unanswered runs to rally past the New York Yankees 11-6 on Sunday night. After losing the first two games of the series...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#The New York Yankees#The Boston Red Sox#Espn#Rhp Jameson Taillon#Ip#The Red Sox#Pivetta
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors at Las Vegas Summer League: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (7/12)

The Boston Celtics look to build on their 111-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in their second contest of the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League when they face off with the summer league version of the Golden State Warriors in a low-stakes rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on Tuesday night. While there might not be a title in the balance, expect a little extra sauce from the Sin City Celtics as a result.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jackson joins Boston Celtics for Summer League

Former UNC basketball standout Justin Jacksonhas found himself in the NBA Summer League here in 2022. After competing for Team USA a few weeks ago, Jackson received a call from the Boston Celtics to join their Summer League team and he’s already making an impact. Jackson made his debut on Monday night, scoring 10 points in a 111–109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. And on Tuesday night, he built on that performance. Jackson scored 24 points including making 5-of-10 from the three-point line in the team’s 103-92 win over Golden State. It was a big performance for Jackson who played in one game...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy