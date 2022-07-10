ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

J-Hope Poses Next to a Flaming Car in New ‘Arson’ Teaser Photos: See the Pics

By Mitchell Peters
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZaOic_0gaqxqTw00
J-Hope Courtesy of BIGHIT

J-Hope has shared some scorching teaser photos for his next single “Arson.”

The BTS member took to social media on Sunday (July 10) to unveil numerous images to help set the blistering mood for the new cut from his soon-to-be-released solo album, Jack in the Box.

The concept photos depict a grim scene in which J-Hope is posing next to a smashed up automobile that is caught on fire. Dressed in a clean white jumpsuit, he gazes into the camera while leaning up against the trashed car as the cloudy sky looms in the background. Another set of images find the K-pop star standing alone amidst wreckage in the middle of the night while donning charred clothing.

“I burned it all,” he captioned the pics on Instagram.

“Arson,” the upcoming second single from Jack in the Box, finds J-Hope “encountering the world outside the box and standing at the crossroads agonizing which path he should take,” according to a news release.

The singer recently revealed the 10-song track list for Jack in the Box, which is scheduled for released on July 15 through Big Hit Music. The set’s first single, “More,” dropped in early July.

Check out J-Hope’s “Arson” teaser photos below.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

J-Hope Drops Explosive Teaser for ‘Arson’ Video: Watch

BTS‘ J-Hope dropped a provocative 30-second teaser for his eagerly anticipated solo single “Arson” on Wednesday morning (July 13). The preview of the latest offering from the K-pop superstar’s upcoming Jack in the Box solo album features slow-motion footage of two cars bursting into flames. Over...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Hope
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flaming#Pics#Bts
Billboard

Kehlani Goes Viral After Conservative Influencer Confronts Her in Starbucks Drive-Thru: Watch

Kehlani probably didn’t expect to become a trending topic on Twitter Wednesday (July 13) — but based on her reaction, she certainly doesn’t seem bothered by it. In a video clip posted by Christian Walker, a conservative social media personality and son of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, the singer was ordering at a Starbucks drive-thru when she noticed Walker and allegedly called him an “a–hole,” and asked the barista to be “safe around him.” Walker proceeded to step out of his vehicle and confront the singer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Cardi B Accuses Shade Room of Alleged Negative Bias: ‘You Guys Want to Gaslight Me’

The rapper got into a back-and-forth after she claimed the gossip site only posts negative things about her. They denied the claims. Cardi B is not one to hold her tongue and over the weekend she let loose on gossip site The Shade Room, accusing its editors of taking repeated negative potshots at her. According to Newsweek, the back-and-forth began when the site posted about Cardi and Offset’s daughter, Kulture, in honor of the child’s fourth birthday this weekend.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Harry Styles Shares ‘Late Night Talking’ Music Video Release Date & Teaser: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles just announced that his music video for “Late Night Talking,” the second single off his May-released third studio album Harry’s House, is coming this Wednesday (July 13) and shared an adorable sneak peek clip. Posted to the Harry Styles headquarters’ official Instagram account, the teaser video opens with a shot of the 28-year-old pop star — or rather, a shot of his feet. Lying in bed under a blanket, Styles shakes his blue-socked toes to the tune of “Late Night Talking,” which he whistles off camera, before the video cuts to a second...
MUSIC
Billboard

See This Incredible ‘Stranger Things’ Cornfield Art Honoring Eddie Munson

Eddie Munson may have dreamed of being a rock star, but at the end of the day, there’s no place like home. And for Stranger Things season four’s fan-favorite character, home was somewhere in central Indiana — where an astonishing one-acre cornfield art piece created by Stan Herd now exists in his honor, as shared Wednesday (July 13) on Netflix’s YouTube account.
INDIANA STATE
Billboard

Luke Combs Says He & Wife Nicole Likely Aren’t Taking This Piece of Parenting Advice

Click here to read the full article. Luke Combs and his wife Nicole recently welcomed their first child, son Tex Lawrence, on Father’s Day (June 19). Since then, the couple has received lots of parenting advice from friends, family and music industry colleagues. However, Combs says there is one often-repeated piece of advice the couple most likely won’t be incorporating into their current parenting strategy. “The number one thing I’ve heard is—gosh, what do they call it, a night nurse? That’s a thing I’ve heard about,” Combs told ABC. “That’s a thing that I’ve heard about, which I was just completely...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Billboard

Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Drake & More: Which Rapper Should Drop a Greatest Hits Album After Eminem? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. Eminem officially became the latest of many great artists with decades-long careers to put together a greatest hits album on Monday (July 11), announcing his second such collection, Curtain Call 2, scheduled for release Aug. 5. Featuring tracks like his Elvis film contribution “The King and I” and his latest single with Snoop Dogg “From The D 2 The LBC,” the project will become the 49-year-old rap legend’s first hits album in 17 years, since 2005’s Curtain Call. But when one hip-hop titan of the past 30 years takes a moment to celebrate their long list...
ELECTIONS
Billboard

11 Times the One Direction Boys Supported Each Other Since the Hiatus

Once upon a time, a little band called One Direction dominated the world. With four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and six top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including “What Makes You Beautiful” (No. 4) and “Best Song Ever” (No. 2), the X Factor-born boy band captured the hearts and ears of millions of fans worldwide.
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy