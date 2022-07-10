‘Frankenstein’-inspired movie to film in Charlotte area

movie film generic (Unsplash)

CHARLOTTE — There’s another film project soon to be ramping up in the Charlotte region, according to a list of funding recipients released recently by the N.C. Department of Commerce.

The latest feature-length film — called “AGB and Her Monster” — to use the area for a backdrop will tell the story of a Black teenager who constructs a monster to combat injustices in her neighborhood. It’s billed as a modern story inspired by the classic “Frankenstein” tale.

Few other details are available about the project, which is currently in pre-production, according to the N.C. Film Office’s website. It’s one of five television and film projects newly approved to receive N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant funds, the state says.

Also on the list is a Hallmark movie that was previously reported — “To Her, With Love” has already been filming in Salisbury.

(WATCH BELOW: New movie for Hallmark being filmed in Salisbury)

