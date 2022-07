AMD announced the Ryzen 7 6800U back in January and we offered an in-depth hands-on review of the new Rembrandt part in May. It’s now July and the Zen 3+ processor has made its first appearance on PassMark, so obviously the test scores recorded here currently have a high margin for error. However, initial results on the site don’t tend to deviate too much from the eventual average score for a CPU, so this appearance for the Ryzen 7 6800U should offer a reasonably accurate image of how good the APU is – and it is very good, at least in multi-test terms.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO