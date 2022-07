Vere V. Vance, 83, lived a life full of love and adventure that ended on July 7, 2022, following a battle with cancer and Alzheimer’s Disease. Vere was born on September 13, 1938, in Red Wing, Minnesota to Clair and Gretchen Vance. He was the oldest of five children. After high school, Vere enlisted in the Navy and spent a tour of duty during which he defended the country, smoked cigarettes, and taste-tested several varieties of rum. Professionally, Vere worked as a probation and parole agent and as a professor of social work at UW-La Crosse, but his true passion was farming. Vere was most happy atop a tractor on a small hobby farm where he maintained a wide range of livestock, countless farm implements, and a massive garden.

