Animals

I regularly worm my pets. Should I worm myself, too?

By Dr Nish Manek
Science Focus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, it's possible for humans to get worms. More than 1.5 billion people, or 24 per cent of the world’s population, are infected with worms worldwide, known as helminth infections. They tend to be more prevalent in tropical and subtropical areas, in particular sub-Saharan...

Comments / 4

