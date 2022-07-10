Jake Meyers starting Sunday for Houston

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. d'Arnaud started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with a run scored. William Contreras will catch for Charlie Morton and hit fifth on Wednesday afternoon.
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Luis Garcia on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Angels. Korey Lee returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 7.6 FanDuel...
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Castro will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jeimer Candelario starting at third base. Candelario will bat sixth versus right-hander Brady Singer and the Royals. numberFire's models project Candelario for...
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Mejia will handle catching responsibilities after Christian Bethancourt was rested at home versus their division rivals. numberFire's models project Mejia to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team announced a major addition Tuesday, but it won't come at the expense of its current drivers. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, President Steve Lauletta said Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch will return to 23XI Racing in 2023. However, he didn't clarify if their deals run beyond next year.
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Dan Vogelbach is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Vogelbach will move to the bench on Tuesday with Yoshi Tsutsugo starting at designated hitter. Tsutsugo will bat fourth versus left-hander Daniel Castano and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Tsutsugo for 7.8...
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Estrada is getting the nod at shortstop, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Estrada for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Twins are holding the lefty-hitting Arraez out against Milwaukee's southpaw. Byron Buxton will cover the designated hitter and leadoff roles while Gilberto Celestino starts in center field and bats ninth. Jose Miranda will start on first base and bat fifth.
San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Austin Slater is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Slater for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.6...
Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story (hand) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Story will move to the bench on Wednesday. X-rays on his hand came back negative and he could be available as soon as this weekend. Jeter Downs will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of a doubleheader. What It Means:. Rodriguez was initially set to serve his suspension on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Dylan Moore...
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Dan Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Vogelbach will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Marlins. Michael Chavis moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 9.8 FanDuel points on...
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Grisham will start in center field on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 14.7 FanDuel points...
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Azocar will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trent Grisham starting in center field. Grisham will bat first versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Grisham for...
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Martinez will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat third versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Franchy Cordero moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Martinez for 10.0 FanDuel...
Los Angeles Angels infielder Jared Walsh is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Walsh is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Walsh for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Abrams will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Jorge Alfaro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Abrams for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Vogt will take over designated hitting duties after Sheldon Neuse was given the night off versus their division rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Jon Gray, our models project Vogt to score 8.8...
