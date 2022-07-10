Jake Meyers starting Sunday for Houston

Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story (hand) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Story will move to the bench on Wednesday. X-rays on his hand came back negative and he could be available as soon as this weekend. Jeter Downs will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO