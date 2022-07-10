ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Korey Lee in lineup for Astros on Sunday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Astros catcher Korey Lee is starting Sunday in the team's game...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Monday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Contreras and hitting seventh. Marcell Ozuna is the Braves' designated hitter again. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 7.6 FanDuel...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Mets' Patrick Mazeika moving to bench in Wednesday matinee

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Mazeika started behind the plate in Tuesday's loss to the Braves, but he's yielding duties back to Tomas Nido for Wednesday's series finale. Nido will catch for Chris Bassitt and hit ninth.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud taking seat Wednesday afternoon for Atlanta

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. d'Arnaud started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with a run scored. William Contreras will catch for Charlie Morton and hit fifth on Wednesday afternoon.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Lars Nootbaar left off Cardinals' order Monday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
numberfire.com

Adam Duvall active Monday, still out of Braves' lineup

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. The Braves activated Duvall from the paternity list Monday, but the outfielder remains out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Eddie Rosario is starting in left field again and hitting sixth.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Francisco Mejia catching for Rays on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Mejia will handle catching responsibilities after Christian Bethancourt was rested at home versus their division rivals. numberFire's models project Mejia to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh in Angels' Tuesday lineup

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Marsh is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Marsh for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Luis Garcia on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Angels. Korey Lee returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 7.6 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Irvin
Person
Korey Lee
numberfire.com

Dan Vogelbach sitting for Pittsburgh on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Dan Vogelbach is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Vogelbach will move to the bench on Tuesday with Yoshi Tsutsugo starting at designated hitter. Tsutsugo will bat fourth versus left-hander Daniel Castano and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Tsutsugo for 7.8...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez serving suspension Wednesday afternoon

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of a doubleheader. What It Means:. Rodriguez was initially set to serve his suspension on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Dylan Moore...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez absent from Twins' lineup against Brewers

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Twins are holding the lefty-hitting Arraez out against Milwaukee's southpaw. Byron Buxton will cover the designated hitter and leadoff roles while Gilberto Celestino starts in center field and bats ninth. Jose Miranda will start on first base and bat fifth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 7/13/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oakland Athletics#Rbi#6 6 Fanduel
numberfire.com

Rob Refsnyder leading off for Boston on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder will start in right field on Wednesday and bat first versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Jarren Duran moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 7.4 FanDuel...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim catching for Rangers on Wednesday

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Heim will catch for right-hander Jon Gray on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Paul Blackburn and Oakland. Sam Huff returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Lars Nootbaar batting seventh for Cardinals on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nootbaar will start in right field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Juan Yepez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nootbaar for 5.7 FanDuel...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Darin Ruf starting for Giants Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ruf is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Ruf for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro sitting for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Alfaro will move to the bench on Wednesday with C.J. Abrams starting at shortstop. Abrams will bat seventh versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Abrams for 9.5...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Brian Serven catching for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Serven will catch for left-hander Austin Gomber on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Elias Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 10.3 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Padres' C.J. Abrams batting seventh on Wednesday

San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Abrams will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Jorge Alfaro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Abrams for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Pirates' Dan Vogelbach batting second on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Dan Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Vogelbach will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Marlins. Michael Chavis moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 9.8 FanDuel points on...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy