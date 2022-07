A Chick-fil-A in Decatur is being sued by a former employee who claims she was fired for being transgender. Aaron White says in the lawsuit that she was sexually harassed by another worker on her first day of training. Management disregarded her harassment complaint, she says, and later fired her alleging “tardiness and walking out during her shift.” Chick-fil-A management has so far not commented publicly on the lawsuit. Details: cbs46.com.

DECATUR, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO