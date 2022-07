James David Bridgeforth passed away on June 27, 2022, at the age of 79. He was born to George and Beulah (Henderson) Bridgeforth on June 2, 1943, in Mountain View, Missouri. James had many jobs that he enjoyed, which included Rawlings in Willow Springs, hardwood flooring in Birch Tree, the shoe factory in Mountain View, doing maintenance at senior and low-income apartments in Springfield, and being a shuttle driver for the railroad.

