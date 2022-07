SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are working to identify a man who had been found dead in the backyard of a home near downtown. The Salina Police Department says just after 9 a.m. on Friday, July 8, officers were called to the 900 block of W South St. with reports of a person who had been found dead in the back yard of a home.

SALINA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO