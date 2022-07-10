Industry experts provide insight on MW futures bets

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener’s return has the Bulldogs ranking among the betting favorites to win the Mountain West title this coming season. Associated Press Associated Press

With the start of the 2022 college football season still a month and a half away, money is already rolling in on a few Mountain West championship hopefuls.

DraftKings is the first Wyoming sportsbook operator to take futures bets on teams to win the MW championship. While the sample size is relatively small compared to what it will be in the fall, a few tendencies have started to emerge on a national scale.

The top two favorites – Boise State at +215 odds and Fresno State at +230 – lead the conference by a wide margin with 61.7% and 16.3% of the total bets, respectively. However, Air Force accounts for the highest percentage of the handle. Despite only receiving 6% of the bets, 30.4% of the money has come in on the Falcons to win the title at 4-to-1 odds. There has also been significant money wagered on San Jose State at 28-to-1, with the Spartans accounting for 23.4% of the handle with just 1.5% of the bets.

Wyoming, which currently has 45-to-1 odds to win the championship, makes up 1.2% of both the money and bets that have been taken.

Matt Youmans, a senior editor and host for VSiN, the Vegas Stats & Information Network, believes some of these trends will continue as the start of the season gets closer. However, he also notes there will be variations on a company-to-company basis as more sportsbooks release their MW futures odds.

“That’s probably a decent representation of how the league is going to be bet, but there are so many different books where you are going to see these futures bet that I think there are going to be some wild fluctuations in those numbers,” Youmans said. “Most of the public bets are going to come in on teams like Boise, and the sharper money is going to come in on teams like Air Force.

“The Falcons are off a 10-win season. They have 15 starters back, including the quarterback. They’re a well-coached team, and if you look at the schedule, it sets up pretty well. The only road game that you would put Air Force in a significant underdog role would be the last game of the season at San Diego State, so it’s a good schedule, and there are a lot of things that line up for the Falcons this season.”

Youmans says the Falcons are his No. 2 choice for a futures bet, while reigning MW champion Utah State has some potential value at 9-to-1. Fresno State, though, is his top pick to take home the title.

The Bulldogs’ stability in key spots is the driving force in this opinion. Jake Haener is an NFL prospect at quarterback who is coming off a season in which he ranked 11th in the country in passing yards and touchdowns, while 2017 MW coach of the year Jeff Tedford is back at the helm following Kalen DeBoer’s departure to Washington

“You’re not going to see a coaching downgrade at Fresno, and I don’t think you’ve seen massive defections from the roster in terms of key players like you’ve seen with some other teams,” Youmans said. “I think Fresno has 15 starters back, including the quarterback, which is a good situation for Tedford. Even though Fresno is considered one of the favorites, if you’re asking me to pick one team, that’s the team I’m going to pick.

“Air Force is always a little bit of a sleeper team that is capable of winning the league, and most people are going to pick Boise State. But Fresno is going to be my pick. Haener is the difference-maker for me, and when you look at the (San Diego State) Aztecs, you never know what you’re going to get from the quarterback position. I know what I’m going to get from Jake Haener, and I think I know what I’m going to get from Jeff Tedford.”

In addition to the conference winner, gamblers in Wyoming are also able to wager on win totals for the upcoming season.

Both DraftKings and BetMGM have the Cowboys’ over-under set at five wins, with the over paying out at a higher rate. A $100 bet on the under would net $80 in profit, compared to $105 for a winning over bet. A five-win season would be considered a push.

“For win totals, we just look at a team’s schedule and predict what their odds will be for each and every game,” said Draftkings head of sportsbook Johnny Avello. “If they’re a decisive underdog, then we kind of put that down as a loss – at least in the opinion for making those odds. Then if they’re close, maybe a 1-, 2-, 3-point underdog, that could be worth maybe half a game.

“As far as conference futures, we just lay them out on who we think the best team in the conference is, all the way down to who we think the worst team is, then put the numbers towards those teams depending on how strong they are for that conference. In the Mountain West, Boise State and Fresno are pretty close to being equal, then Air Force, San Diego State and Utah State follow.”

Youmans agrees with the win total that has been set for the Cowboys.

He is concerned about roster turnover for a team that lost 12 players to the transfer portal that started at some point in 2021, but also sees a handful of potential wins on their schedule. Ultimately, Youmans doesn’t believe either side of UW’s win total is an obvious play at the moment.

“The math would come out to (roughly) a projected 4.75 wins for Wyoming, and I agree with that number,” he said. “I actually project Wyoming to win five games, but I could also see four, so I don’t think there’s a great bet to be made there.

“The season opener at Illinois I would pencil in as a loss, but after that, I think the Cowboys have some winnable games. Tulsa, Northern Colorado, San Jose (State), Utah State, all those games are at home, and those are winnable games. Then on the road, you have New Mexico, Hawaii and Colorado State. Those teams are beatable.”

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.