It's difficult to replicate the same consistency of a milk-based ice cream, and there's nothing worse than a sad bowl of ice cream. So many ingredients seem irreplaceable—eggs, cream, and even some ice cream stabilizers aren't vegan. Luckily, this recipe seems to suit the vegan cook and the home cook. Vegan Ice cream requires plant-based milk, some sort of sweetener, and a stabilizer. It's necessary to replace the fat from heavy cream with plant fat, this is why coconut milk is so popular. The stabilizer here is xanthan gum, which is a gluten-free emulsifier, found as a powder in grocery or health food stores. And then sugar, which works to add sweetness, of course, but by adding more sugar you are also lowering the freezing temperature of the base, resulting in a smoother ice cream. All properties are irreplaceable in the formation of good ice cream, and it is why it is necessary they are replaced.

