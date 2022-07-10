ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Saratoga County Chamber President says 2022 tourism season off to great start

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 3 days ago

Though the pandemic may still be altering some plans, travelers are on the move for...

www.wamc.org

wamc.org

Morning Headlines with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about a lawsuit filed by Crossgates, the Capital Region's largest mall, against Amazon for shutings down its “Amazon 4-Star” store at the mall in violation of its lease. They also discuss the start of monkeypox vaccinations in...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga children’s museum reopens in a new home

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the grand opening of the Children’s Museum at Saratoga, a newly-relocated museum now at home at a historic Saratoga Springs location. The move is the end of a lengthy renovation project, comprising $3.1 million of work.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Saratoga County, NY
saratogaliving.com

Ready for Battle: Saratoga’s Bartenders Gear up for Track Season

When a certain meme starts making the rounds of Saratoga’s hospitality workers’ group chats, the nightlife industry knows it’s time to get pumped for the seven-week party that is Saratoga’s track season. The top half of the image features a lovely photo of the track itself with the words “How you see it.” The bottom half? A still from the war epic 300, shot from behind a behemoth fighter, weapons raised for battle and staring into a chaotic and bloody sea of rampaging soldiers. “How we see it,” the meme deadpans. “We all know each other, so that gets sent around to everyone,” says Shane Foley, GM of Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill. “That’s when we’re all like, ‘Here we go. See you on the flip side.’”
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Condemned Town Hours From The Hudson Valley is Burning Underneath

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Unpleasant Eyesore Still Decaying in Tuxedo, New York | https://wrrv.com/decayiing-red-apple-rest-in-tuxedo-new-york/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral. The state of Pennsylvania is considered 'coal country' because of the rich deposits and its mining...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSBS

Berkshire County Theater Company to Pay $684 Per Week to Fill Role

Are you in the theater business? Are you trying to pick up some more jobs? Do you know somebody who is looking for theater work? There's no doubt that many folks weren't filling too many theater production roles during the pandemic and folks were struggling to find work. Many things changed during the pandemic and the difficulty of making ends meet was near the top of the list if not at the tippy top. Luckily more productions are coming back to fruition and a Berkshire County theater production company is looking for you to fill a role while earning some decent pay.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
informnny.com

Stewart’s Shops celebrating 101 years of making ice cream

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops is celebrating its 101st anniversary this year and is highlighting the history of the company in honor of its birthday. The company reminded customers that their ice cream originally started as Dake’s Delicious Ice Cream in 1921. According to the company, the Dake brothers grew up on a dairy farm near Middle Grove, New York. They realized there was a market for ice cream after selling 4,000 gallons of ice cream in their first year.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Storm leaves trail of damage in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s severe weather swept across parts of the Capital Region, leaving a trail of damage in some areas north of Albany, including in Fort Edward. Residents there spent much of the afternoon cleaning up branches and debris after damaging winds. “My neighbor that lives in front of me said that […]
FORT EDWARD, NY
wamc.org

Crossroads for Albany’s Rapp Road community after president’s death

The Rapp Road Historical Association is mourning a key figure in keeping Albany history alive. Former President and Rapp Road resident Beverly Bardequez died on July 2nd. She had led the association, formed in the early 2000's, for more than 11 years. Stephanie Woodard is the association's interim president. She says Bardequez will be remembered as a tireless advocate and dedicated champion for the historic district.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga native lands Hollywood internship

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Elizabeth Fox of Saratoga Springs has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation Internship Program, one of just 40 students from across the country to be selected for 2022. The Foundation’s annual internship program provides eight-week paid employment at top Hollywood studios and production companies to college students nationwide.

