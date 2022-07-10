Saratoga County Chamber President says 2022 tourism season off to great start

When a certain meme starts making the rounds of Saratoga’s hospitality workers’ group chats, the nightlife industry knows it’s time to get pumped for the seven-week party that is Saratoga’s track season. The top half of the image features a lovely photo of the track itself with the words “How you see it.” The bottom half? A still from the war epic 300, shot from behind a behemoth fighter, weapons raised for battle and staring into a chaotic and bloody sea of rampaging soldiers. “How we see it,” the meme deadpans. “We all know each other, so that gets sent around to everyone,” says Shane Foley, GM of Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill. “That’s when we’re all like, ‘Here we go. See you on the flip side.’”

