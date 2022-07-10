Brownsville man stabbed in neck now dead
Editors Note: This article has been updated with the death of the victim.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man who was stabbed Sunday morning in a parking lot died, police say.
At 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning, Brownsville Police were dispatched to the 6,000 Block of Danubio Court.
Upon arrival at the Charmaine Apartments parking lot, police found a 21-year-old man who had suffered stab wounds to his neck and knee.
Police administered first aid and transported the man to Valley Regional Medical Center.
As of 11 a.m. Sunday morning the man was reported to be in critical condition and undergoing surgery for his wounds.
Martin Sandoval, Public Information Officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral the victim in the case was pronounced dead in a phone interview Tuesday.
The suspect, in this case, has not yet been identified.
Brownsville Police are investigating the case.
