Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Sitting versus lefty

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Wong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Steps back on mound

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Turnbull (elbow) has recently thrown a couple bullpen sessions at the team's extended spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Detroit isn't closing the door on Turnbull making enough progress over the next month or two to put himself...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Inefficient in scoreless outing

Wainwright did not factor in the decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings. It was a strange outing for the veteran hurler -- though he didn't allow any runs, he needed 114 pitches to get through 5.1 innings, and he issued four walks while hitting two batters. It looked like Wainwright would manage a win when he departed with a five-run lead, but Los Angeles staged a late comeback that left him with a no-decision. The right-hander is 0-2 through three outings in July, though he's posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 20 innings during that span.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Leaves team, may get weekend start

Verlander didn't accompany the Astros to Anaheim for their ongoing series with the Angels this week while he tends to what manager Dusty Baker called a "family issue," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander had been a candidate to start Thursday's series finale with the Angels on six...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Zach Sawchenko: Finds deal with Carolina

Sawchenko has reportedly signed a two-way contract with the Hurricanes, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Sawchenko was not qualified by the Sharks and became an unrestricted free agent. He'll follow fellow former Sharks Brent Burns and Lane Pederson to the Hurricanes' organization, where Sawchenko is projected to slot in as a minor-league goalie. He's unlikely to see much NHL time in 2022-23 -- Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta will begin the year with the big club, and Pyotr Kochetkov is likely ahead of Sawchenko on the depth chart. The length of Sawchenko's new deal is not yet known.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Fouls ball off leg

Hicks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a pitch off his right shin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks went 0-for-1 before fouling a pitch off his shin during the third inning, and he was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but given the veteran outfielder's extensive injury history, any potential issues are amplified.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Takes seat Wednesday

Ruf isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Ruf has started mainly against left-handed pitchers recently and will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last 10 games since right-hander Zac Gallen is on the mound for Arizona. Brandon Belt is serving as the designated hitter while LaMonte Wade starts at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Facing shutdown

Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Placed on paternity list

McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Taylor (shoulder) isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Taylor will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with right shoulder soreness. Kyle Isbel is taking over in center field and batting eighth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Receives call-up

Cincinnati recalled Fairchild from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Fairchild will be joining the Reds' active roster for the first time as a replacement in the outfield for Albert Almora, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. While Almora is on the shelf, the righty-hitting Fairchild could serve as a short-side platoon mate in the outfield for the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Tuesday return expected

Devers (back) is expected to return to the Boston lineup for Tuesday's game at Tampa Bay, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Devers missed a third consecutive game Monday due to back discomfort. Boston manager Alex Cora is not sure if Devers will start back-to-back days during the current series against Tampa Bay due to the turf at Tropicana Field.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Yankees' JP Sears: Returns to Triple-A

Sears was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Reds. The left-hander was called up by the Yankees in early July and covered 3.2 frames in long relief Wednesday after starter Luis Severino was removed with a shoulder injury. Sears had given up only one run across 15.1 innings entering the contest, but Cincinnati scored two runs against him. The 26-year-old could be an option to step into the rotation should Severino be forced to miss any time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Bruins' Keith Kinkaid: Inks two-way contract

Kinkaid signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Wednesday. Kinkaid spent the last two years in the Rangers' organization. He made 37 appearances with AHL Hartford in 2021-22, posting a 2.94 GAA and a .904 save percentage. With Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman under contract, Kinkaid is likely not higher than third on the Bruins' depth chart in goal.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Eyeing weekend return

Hicks (shin), who is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, said he's hopeful to return to the starting nine for this weekend's series with the Red Sox, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. Hicks' comments would seem to indicate he's also ruling himself out for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Dropped from active roster

The Rays optioned Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto was sent to the minors after Tampa Bay added another catcher to their ranks in Christian Bethancourt, whom the team acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Though he had seemed to work his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) has been on the shelf, Pinto didn't perform well enough to stick around as a third backstop. Over his month-long stay with the big club, Pinto slashed .205/.225/.282 across 12 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Erik Swanson: Serving as opener

Swanson will serve as the opener for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Swanson hasn't pitched since being activated from the paternity list Monday, but he'll begin Wednesday's nightcap on the mound ahead of primary pitcher Tommy Milone. Over his last 10 appearances, Swanson has posted an 11:4 K:BB and 1.04 WHIP in 8.2 scoreless innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Moves into bench role

Solano is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. For one of the few times all season, the Reds have all their key regulars available with Joey Votto (back) checking back in at first base Tuesday following a week-long absence. As a result, Solano will end up losing out on a spot in the lineup after he went 9-for-25 with a home run and two walks while starting each of the past seven contests. The righty-hitting Solano should still have a regular spot in the starting nine versus left-handed pitching.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tommy Milone: Working behind opener

Milone will pitch behind opener Erik Swanson during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Milone was initially listed as Seattle's scheduled starter for Wednesday's nightcap, but he'll instead serve as a bulk reliever. The southpaw has posted a 3.60 ERA and 0.70 WHIP in 10 innings over four appearances for the Mariners this year.
SEATTLE, WA

