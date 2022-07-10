Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown arrested on weapons charge

Five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon, multiple media outlets reported.

Brown, who is currently a free agent, was booked on a misdemeanor charge and released later on Saturday after posting a $10,000 bond, per the online record.

TMZ reported the gun was unloaded when it was discovered by airport security. Brown, 36, is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3.

Brown started all 17 games for the Seattle Seahawks last season. He was named to his fifth Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers.

Brown, who also made the Pro Bowl in 2012-14 and 2017, was selected by the Houston Texans with the 26th overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft. He was traded from the Texans to the Seahawks in 2017 and signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension with Seattle in 2018.

He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2012.

Brown has played in 203 career games, all starts, and didn’t miss a game the past two seasons.

