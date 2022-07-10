ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antique silver dollar sells for $5,550 – how to spot this rare coin in your collection

By James Duffy
 3 days ago
YOUR spare change might be worth more than meets the eye, and you could make thousands if you have the right coin in your home.

One collector recently paid $5,550 for an 1893 silver dollar minted in Carson City, Nevada after winning a 17-way bidding war.

Silver dollars from 1893 key date coins, meaning they're highly sought after

The 19th-century coin, a Morgan silver dollar, is extremely popular among coin enthusiasts, and relatively easy to find.

History and value of the Morgan Dollar

As the Morgan Dollar was only minted from 1878 to 1904, these coins have become especially popular to collect.

The Morgan Dollar was minted again in 1921 - these variations sell today for upwards of $100 - and also in 2021 as a non-circulating coin.

This particular coin was minted in Carson City, as you can see a small CC above the "one dollar" on the back of the coin.

According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), 677,000 Morgan dollars were minted in Carson City in 1893, and approximately 48,000 have survived to this day.

If you find an 1893-CC dollar in your coin collection, you could land at least $100 by selling it, regardless of condition.

In great condition, circulated dollars can even be worth upwards of $5,000, like this recently sold piece.

A brief history of the Carson City Mint

The Carson City mint was short-lived.

After major silver deposits were discovered in Nevada in the 1850s, lawmakers wanted a mint close to the massive Comstock Lode.

Transporting materials through the Sierra Nevada Mountains to the San Francisco Mint was difficult, so the Carson City mint was built in 1869.

The first coins were struck the next year, but the mint closed permanently in 1893.

Every Carson City coin has a "CC" mintmark stamped onto its tails, or reverse side, indicating that it's a special piece of coin collecting history.

Of the 114 coin variations minted in Carson City, nearly all of them are worth at least $100 today, regardless of condition.

How to find rare coins

There are many ways you can find rare coins.

The first thing you’ll want to do is check around your home or any places you might store change.

You can also try using a metal detector outdoors, or stopping by your local bank and asking for a roll of coins.

You can easily exchange bills for coins, getting plenty of change to sort through for standouts at no cost.

To check if your coins are worth anything on eBay, search the full name, select the "sold" listing and then toggle the search to "highest value”.

This way, you'll get a sense of what collectors are willing to pay for your coins.

You can either choose to sell the coin on eBay or through a specialist site such as Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

And be aware of potential fakes when buying online.

To avoid this, it's worth checking the seller’s history and whether or not the coin was certified in the listing.

In addition to antique coins, some coins minted in the last two years are worth hundreds of dollars.

And a coin expert spoke to The Sun to break down the most valuable Lincoln pennies worth up to $20,000.

