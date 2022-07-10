ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurgen Klopp aims cheeky dig at Man Utd as Liverpool prepare to face rivals in Thailand pre-season friendly

By Will Pugh
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgL2V_0gaqr63100

JURGEN KLOPP could not resist a cheeky dig at Manchester United ahead of Liverpool’s Thai showdown with the Red Devils on Tuesday.

Klopp’s Reds were mobbed by around 1,000 fans as they landed in Bangkok yesterday - just a day after Erik ten Hag’s side touched down in the Thai capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFUK0_0gaqr63100
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has started the mind games against Man Utd early Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JDNcp_0gaqr63100
New boss Erik ten Hag led his new team as they arrived in Thailand Credit: AFP

There were noticeably less supporters at the Suvarnabhumi airport to welcome United - though hundreds still turned up.

And grinning Klopp quipped: “First question I have, did it look like this yesterday when Manchester United were here?"

The bitter Premier League rivals meet in a ‘friendly’ at the hot, humid and sold out 52,000-seat Rajamangala National Stadium.

And Klopp reckons it will be a fierce encounter despite only pride being at stake.

He added: “Manchester United - a new manager, trained a little bit longer than us so might be in a better situation.

"But we see it as an important test because it's against United and we don't play friendlies.

“Obviously both teams don't play friendlies against each other, so we will see what we can do."

Both teams will be looking to get off to a winning start to their pre-season as they aim to get up to speed ahead of the new Premier League season.

Liverpool will be looking to see what new signings Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsey can do, while they will be missing the previously familiar face of Sadio Mane.

In the other red corner, United will be looking at new boy Tyrell Malacia but will mainly want to see the blueprint of what Ten Hag's United will look like.

United will also miss Cristiano Ronaldo, who has not reported for the pre-season tour with the star forward reportedly wanting a transfer away from the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mpwun_0gaqr63100
Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet reported for training with United during pre-season Credit: Getty

MLS
