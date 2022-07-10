UPDATE: 100+ people, volatile crowds, assault in Downtown SLC

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

UPDATE: 7/10/22 1:52 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states a 34-year-old man was injured due to an aggravated assault early Sunday morning.

Police say the investigation started at 1:51 a.m. when SLCPD received information about an assault in progress at 149 W Pierpont Ave.

SLCPD says officers arrived and found a “chaotic scene” with more than 100 people on the streets, and more exiting the nearby venues.

Officers reportedly identified a large fight and attempted to disperse the crowds.

Due to the “size and volatility of the crowds,” SLCPD requested additional patrol officers, and at 2 a.m., officers heard multiple shots being fired in the area.

While searching for the shooter and any possible victims, police located a 34-year-old man on the ground suffering from critical injuries. Officers began immediate life-saving efforts.

Paramedics “could not immediately determine” the cause of the man’s injuries while on scene, and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Doctors reportedly confirmed that the man was not shot and was “likely punched by an unknown person” during the fight.

No arrests have been made in regard to this incident.

As the events of the scene unfolded, “many witnesses left” before police could get witness statements.

The SLCPD is asking that anyone with information on this case, including people with photos or videos of the events leading up to, during and after to please call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-129894.

SLCPD states that the department has met with owners of several entertainment venues in the area to help mitigate and prevent future violence.

No further information is currently being released.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7/10/22 11:20 A.M.

