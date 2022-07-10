ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

Taylor Hawkins’ Son Performs Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” in Tribute to Late Father

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWLpn_0gaqq4Jm00

Taylor Hawkins’ son, Oliver Shane Hawkins, honored his late father over the Fourth of July weekend by joining the band The Alive and playing drums for a cover of the Foo Fighters’ 1997 hit, “My Hero,” at a Laguna Beach block party.

The 16-year-old joined The Alive on July 7 show on a neighborhood rooftop for the performance, which was later posted on TikTok. “When Taylor Hawkins’ son gets on the drums and dedicates the song ‘My Hero’ to his dad,” reads the video caption. “The hawk would’ve been proud.”

The Alive also posted on Instagram to commemorate the moment. “Thanks to the Laguna Beach community, police (for not shutting us down), Spliffriff, and the [Marcus Skendrian] family,” wrote the band. “Special thanks to Shane Hawkins for sitting in.”

Friends of Oliver Hawkins, The Alive previously opened up for a Taylor Hawkins cover band, Chevy Metal, and for the Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza Chile just one week before the drummer’s death. Many of the audience members at The Alive show were also close friends and acquaintances of the late drummer, who grew up in Laguna Beach.

Oliver previously performed live with his father and Dave Grohl for a cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Miss You” at a Chevy Metal benefit show for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in 2018 when he was just 11 years old.

To honor his memory, Foo Fighters and dozens of special guests, including Brian May and Roger Taylor or Queen, Chrissie Hynde, Josh Homme, Liam Gallagher, Krist Novoselic, Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, Pink, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, and more will perform during two tribute concerts in September, one in London at Wembley Stadium on Sept. 3 and the second in Los Angeles at the KIA Forum on Sept. 27.

@lagtownsfinest

The hawk wouldve been proud 🦅 #taylorhawkins #foofighters #fyp

♬ original sound – Lagtownsfinest

Taylor Hawkins died on March 25, 2023, at the age of 50 while the Foo Fighters were on tour in Bogota, Colombia. He is survived by his wife Alison and their three children Oliver Shane, Annabelle, 13, and Everleigh, 8.

“Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created,” wrote Alison in a statement shared on the Foo Fighters’ Instagram page on June 8. “In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us.”

Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Taylor Hawkins’ Son Oliver Drums Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’ at 4th of July Party After His Dad’s Death

Forever in his heart. Nearly four months after Taylor Hawkins tragically died, his eldest son, Oliver, played one of his father’s tracks during a 4th of July party. “July 4 Thanks to the Laguna Beach community, police (for not shutting us down), @spliffriff_ and the @marcusskenderian family,” teenage musical group The Alive — who opened for the Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza Chile earlier this year — captioned Instagram footage on Friday, July 8, from their Monday, July 4, festivities. “Special thanks to @shane_hawkins_22 for sitting in💥.”
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Rolling Stone

Alanis Morissette Pays Homage to Former Bandmate Taylor Hawkins in London

Click here to read the full article. Alanis Morissette paid homage to her former bandmate, the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, during her performance at the O2 Arena in London last night, June 28. The singer is on tour for the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill (which had been rescheduled due to Covid concerns). Hawkins had joined her live band for that album’s tour in 1995 and he continued to perform with her until 1997 when he joined Foo Fighters. Last night, during her performance of “Ironic,” images of Hawkins were featured on the screen on stage behind her, which...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Watch Alanis Morissette’s emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins at London concert

Alanis Morissette paid an emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her London O2 concert this week. Currently on her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, the iconic singer-songwriter took a moment at the first of two shows at the London arena to remember her former bandmate.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Beach, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Mashed

The Heartbreaking News Martha Stewart Just Shared

Domestic goddess Martha Stewart had mid-week plans — big ones, as she was set to celebrate her "favorite skincare line" Mario Badescu at The Plaza hotel in New York City. But like so many others these past few weeks, Stewart was forced to cancel her plans at the last minute due to the pandemic. She used Instagram to send her regrets, saying, "I'm sad to report that I tested positive for Covid-19." Stewart added that she would be "heartbroken" to miss the June 21 event honoring the launch of Badescu's "Martha Facial," which she's been enjoying for the past four decades. Still, she sent her best wishes for what she said she was certain would be a "fabulous event."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Oliver Hawkins
Person
Chrissie Hynde
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Krist Novoselic
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Josh Homme
Person
Liam Gallagher
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him

The one and only Waylon Jennings would’ve been 85 years old today. Born on June 15th, 1937, in Littlefield, Texas, he dropped out of high school at age 16, determined to become a full-time musician. In 1958, Buddy Holly arranged Waylon’s first recording session, and hired him to play bass. In 1959, while on tour with Buddy and his band, Waylon famously gave up his seat on the plane that crashed and ultimately killed Buddy, J. P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens. […] The post Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LITTLEFIELD, TX
HollywoodLife

Ozzy Osbourne: 1st Photos As He Leaves Hospital After Successful, But Grueling, Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was discharged from the hospital one day after undergoing major neck and back surgery. In THESE PHOTOS from Tuesday (June 14), the British rock star can be seen in a wheelchair pushed by a hospital attendant towards his car in Los Angeles. Ozzy stood up and got into a black Range Rover with help from the nurse, the photos show, as his wife Sharon Osbourne drove him home. Ozzy was dressed in a black T-shirt and black pants and he wore a protective blue face mask.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawk#The Foo Fighters 1997#Tiktok#Chevy Metal#The Rolling Stones
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Olivia Harrison: ‘George thought it was Ringo’

Olivia Harrison describes the moment she and her husband George learnt of John Lennon’s death, and how he initially thought that it was Ringo who had been killed. It features in Olivia’s new book of poetry called "Came the Lightening" which celebrates her husband’s life and legacy more than twenty years after his death.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Adam Wade, Singer/Musician, and First Black U.S. Game Show Host Dies at 87

Beloved entertainer Adam Wade died on July 7 after losing his battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 87. His passing was made known via a Facebook post with a message from his family. “It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of our husband, father, brother, friend, Adam Wade,” they wrote. “Arrangements are being made for his memorial and we will keep you updated; it is a great loss for everyone who knew and loved him. Please keep our family in your prayers. With deep sorrow, The Wade Family ❤.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy