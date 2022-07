MAUI, Hawaii (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man faces a murder charge after police allege he electrocuted a woman and drove her body to a nearby hospital. According to the Maui Police Department, on Sunday, June 19, at 8:31 a.m., officers were called to the Kula Hospital for a report of an unresponsive woman who was brought to the emergency room. When they arrived, Maui Police learned the victim, 42-year-old Angela Johnson, had been pronounced dead by the attending emergency room physician. The doctor reportedly determined she died before she got to the hospital.

