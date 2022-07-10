ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chance the Rapper Shows Support for WNBA Star, Brittney Griner, Held in Russia

By Jacob Uitti
At a concert on Saturday night (July 9) in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, Grammy Award-winning emcee Chance the Rapper showed his support for WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been held in Russia for months.

Griner, who was first detained in Russia on February 17, arrested for allegedly possessing a small amount of cannabis (a vape cartridge), was detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow.

Just five days later, on February 22, Russia invaded Ukraine, leading some to think that Griner was detained as a political prisoner. Many have protested her detention, and similarly, many have called for President Joe Biden to work to free her.

ESPN reported that Griner pleaded guilty to the charges, but that admission, many legal experts say, is not necessarily anything but the next step in Griner trying to get home as soon as possible. A denial could deter her and elongate her detention span.

With all of this in mind, Chance the Rapper, who is known for supporting causes from public school education to Black Lives Matter, showed his support for the WNBA star by wearing her Phoenix Mercury jersey on stage.

Twitter user GreydyDiaz got a shot of Chance, sharing the photo and writing on Twitter, “.@chancetherapper just said “BRING BRITTNEY GRINER HOME” #FREEBG#WNBAAllStar

Others have also shown support for Griner recently, including women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe, who, upon receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, gave Griner a shoutout, saying, “The most important part of the day…BG we love you.”

Rapinoe also recently shared this tweet from Twitter user Lindsay Kagawa that said, “Brittney Griner was a model of courage today. BG’s service as an Olympian and global sport ambassador, caring for those most in need, has always distinguished her; but BG is also a human being whose family misses her. She deserves our compassion, understanding, love, and support.”

Chris.Baskerville
2d ago

I'm sorry, but is there something that I'm missing? correct me if I'm wrong. but did she not just plead guilty on Friday. unless she was forced and beaten into a guilty plea. the fact that she pled guilty means she's guilty. I can't believe how you can go to a different country. with illegal drugs. (regardless of what the drug was it's still illegal in Russia). then expect everybody in the United States including the president to feel sorry for you and bend over backwards to try to get you released. again am I missing something? everybody reading this don't forget to go out commit a crime plead guilty to the crime and then cry to the world including the United States presidents about how he should get you out of jail! sorry, but I think she should serve out her jail sentence. for the crime that she PLED guilty too

Reply(1)
8
justcrap
2d ago

he didn't show this same support for other Americans that been there longer like 3 years and more. guess he only supports u if your a black athlete.

Reply(1)
7
 

