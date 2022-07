TONIGHT: A sun filled start to the day is what Ohio Valley woke up to this Wednesday! Bright blue skies and plentiful sunshine across the board. It was a seasonable start to the morning with overnight lows in the mid-60s with a return of sunshine and increasingly warm air. Some fair-weather cumulus clouds started to bubble up this afternoon, but it just provides eye candy for you to look at. Rain activity was positioned across Northern Ohio, with most of our region trending dry. A stray sprinkle is not out of the realm of possibility for the overnight hours. Daytime highs today were in the seasonable Summer standard, maxing out in the mid-80s. Dew point temperatures were just on the verge of being sticky. It will feel more refreshing tomorrow. Tonight, a spotty sprinkle or two could work through our northern counties. Overnight lows will be down in the mid to 60s. Winds will blow from the west around 5 mph.

OHIO COUNTY, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO