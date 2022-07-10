ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Noah Cyrus Opens Up About Substance Abuse and Finding Her Own Voice in a Famous Family

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFm3e_0gaqpYVI00

As fans count down the days until Noah Cyrus shares her latest album, The Hardest Part, she sat down with Billboard’s Tetris Kelly to share why this album is set to be her most vulnerable yet. The 22-year-old singer delved into some heavy topics, including drug use and struggling to find her own identity as an artist outside of Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus’ shadow.

“It’s obviously, in America, a huge issue,” she said of drug use. “Everyone I knew was taking downers as a way to party, cope, a way to manage. For me, I was completely engulfed by it so it seemed like there was no escaping it in my lyrics.”

She continued, “My lyrics are the only place for my body to release those feelings and release what I need to say. This is my story, and it’s time that I be open and honest about that.”

When talking about her famous family, Cyrus said that she slowly feels like she’s coming into her own. “In the beginning, it was a little bit aggravating and maybe a little tougher—recently, I’ve seen a big shift in that and I feel like I’ve become my own.”

She said of being compared to her sister and father, “I see it happening each time [I sit down for an interview]—I’ve seen it shift and changed to different questions being asked about me and not based on my family.

“Of course, families inspire each other every day just by living, but I am my own person and I make my own music that has nothing to do with my sister or my dad or my two brothers or my other sister, Brandi. But I’m grateful to be in a family where there is so much influence,” she said.

Cyrus’ second album is slated for release on September 16 via Columbia. She has teased the album with three singles—”I Burned L.A. Down,” “Mr. Percocet” and “Ready to Go.”

Watch “Mr. Percocet” below.

Photo Credit: Walker Bunting

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Cyrus
Person
Miley
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Britney Just Told Her Brother to ‘Go ‘F—k’ Himself After Confirming He Was ‘Never’ Invited to Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. A hard hit. Britney Spears called out Bryan Spears after reports emerged of him being invited to her wedding with Sam Asghari. The “Baby…One More Time” singer took to Instagram to clear up rumors and diss her brother in the process. The pop star wrote on her Instagram on June 14, 2022, “You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???” During her conservatorship, she claimed that Bryan would not let her drink alcohol. She...
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Justin Bieber Heartbreak: Paralyzed Husband Of Hailey Baldwin May Not Sing Again? Selena Gomez's Ex Reportedly Fears Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Would End His Career

Justin Bieber shocked the world when he announced, earlier this month, that he taking a break from performing because he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face. In a clip posted on his verified Instagram account, the husband of Hailey Baldwin explained he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left the “Yummy” singer unable to move half of his face and unable to take the stage.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Abuse#The Hardest Part#Downers
epicstream.com

Miranda Lambert Heartbreak: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Made 'Insensitive' Comments On Songstress' 'Fuller' Body? Brendan McLoughlin Reportedly Told Wife 'There's More Of Her To Love'

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have been divorced for quite some time already, but their shocking breakup would go down as one of the most tumultuous in Hollywood history. Their spat lasted for years but they, fortunately, have since moved on with Brendan McLoughlin and Gwen Stefani, respectively. In an...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them. According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37."He said they both are trying to push him out of the family...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
PopSugar

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shows Off Her Dance Moves to the Tune of Doja Cat's "Vegas"

At 16, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt might have already found her calling: dance. On June 12, Jolie-Pitt, who's become a hit in the TikTok dance community for her impressive choreography routines, joined the Millennium Dance Complex squad to perform a routine set to Doja Cat's "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack. Casually dressed in an oversize Beatles T-shirt and Nike sweats, Jolie-Pitt slipped seamlessly into the routine, choreographed by Hamilton Evans, and showed off her promising dance moves.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Megan Fox Explains Why She Felt The Need To Ask Beau Machine Gun Kelly If He Was Breastfed As A Baby

Musician turned actor and director Machine Gun Kelly and Jennifer’s Body star Megan Fox have raised more than a few eyebrows over the course of their very public, very unorthodox relationship. The now engaged couple have been open about their strange interactions, even admitting to drinking each other's blood. Comparably, Fox asking Kelly whether or not he was breastfed as a baby doesn’t seem like a huge deal, but she has revealed the reason why she asks her “future baby daddy” such random and off the wall questions.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy