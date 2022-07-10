ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Mara and Jamie Bell subtly reveal they are expecting their second child: 'There are three of us in this pic'

By Deirdre Simonds For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Kate Mara announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Jamie Bell, nearly two years after she gave birth to their first child, River, in fall of 2020.

The 39-year-old House of Cards actress shared the exciting news by posting a photo of herself and spouse, 36, holdings hands as they walked down a street together.

'There are three of us in this pic,' she captioned the sweet snap to indicate that she is pregnant, despite no visible baby bump under her pink minidress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FqbEu_0gaqpHkB00
Growing family: Kate Mara announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Jamie Bell, nearly two years after she gave birth to their first child, River, in fall of 2020

The image was taken after the BFI Chair’s Fellowship Dinner event at Claridge's on June 28 during a rare sighting of the pair.

The news comes just days after the duo were spotted were spotted house-hunting in North London neighborhood's neighborhood of Primrose Hill after recently listing their LA pad for $3.2 million.

The expectant star and the Billy Elliot actor, who wed in 2017, welcomed their little girl back in May 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4qGX_0gaqpHkB00
'There are three of us in this pic,' she captioned the sweet snap to indicate that she is pregnant, despite no visible baby bump under her pink minidress; seen on June 28, 2022

The actress revealed the birth of her daughter on Instagram by sharing an artistic portrait of the tot's tiny feet.

Announcing the birth several weeks after it happened, she wrote: 'We had a baby a couple weeks ago...Here are her feet.'

She was in labor at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles for three days and had an epidural, though she originally wanted a natural home birth. She then underwent a c-section after she developed a fever of 102 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03WupM_0gaqpHkB00
Wanting more space: The news comes just days after the duo were spotted were spotted house-hunting in North London neighborhood's neighborhood of Primrose Hill after recently listing their LA pad for $3.2 million (pictured in 2019)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMCfH_0gaqpHkB00
Adorable: Kate and Jamie, who wed in 2017, welcomed their daughter in May 2019.  Jamie also shares a eight-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood

Jamie also shares a eight-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

Kate and Jamie first met on the set of their blockbuster film Fantastic Four in 2015 - less than a year after his divorce from Wood.

Kate is the older sister of fellow actress Rooney Mara, 37, who is married to Academy Award winning actor Joaquin Phoenix, 47.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dWHhx_0gaqpHkB00
Cute couple: Kate is the older sister of fellow actress Rooney Mara, 37, who is married to Academy Award winning actor Joaquin Phoenix, 47

Comments / 0

