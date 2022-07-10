ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Meet native plants and animals during Summer in the Park

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT — Summer in the Park offers family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery events weekly at Warriors’ Path State Park. During the week of July 10, participants can hike high places and low, meet native plants and animals, discover history and nature creativity, and much more — and it’s all free. Highlights are...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

cardinalnews.org

Blue Ridge Discovery Center finds permanent home in Smyth County

After several years of planning and lots of funding for renovations, the Blue Ridge Discovery Center has finally got a permanent home in the form of the old Konnarock Lutheran Girls School in Smyth County. The newly restored three-story building has the first floor set aside for education and dining,...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Dog Days Riverfest: A band for every taste

A summer music festival by the river. That should be all you need to say. That should be enough of a selling point to draw big crowds of expectant music lovers — but if that’s not enough, there’s more. Two days, seven bands. On the first weekend...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Duck Donuts announces upcoming locations in Bristol & Johnson City

Duck Donuts, a company headquartered in Pennsylvania, announced two upcoming locations in the Tri-Cities. According to a press release, the franchise owner will have a location in both Bristol and Johnson City. Duck Donuts operates more than 100 stores across the country. They highlight their made-to-order donuts, which come in...
BRISTOL, VA
elizabethton.com

Auntie A’s Barkery ribbon cutting scheduled for Friday

Main Street Elizabethton will host a ribbon-cutting on Friday, July 15, at 11 a.m. to celebrate Auntie A’s Barkery. Auntie A’s Barkery offers homemade, all-natural dog treats for your favorite four-legged friends, as well as cat and dog accessories, pet toys, and gifts for the whole family. “I...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport, TN
Lifestyle
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Johnson City Press

Rhythm returns to Riverview for Fun Fest

KINGSPORT — The Rhythm returns to Riverview on Monday as part of Fun Fest 2022. The event is the largest concert gathering at the beginning of Fun Fest, with the key word at any Fun Fest event being “fun.”. “Fun Fest was created 42 years ago for the...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Hard Rock Casino traffic study underway on Gate City Highway

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A traffic study is now underway on Gate City Highway and its surrounding routes, near the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock. Bristol, Virginia's Interim Director of Community Development and Planning, Jay Detrick, says officials are constantly monitoring traffic in the area. He says...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Abingdon gearing up to host town-wide yard sale in August

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Residents of the Town of Abingdon will soon have a chance to clean out their houses while earning some extra cash with the return of the town-wide yard sale. The yard sale is set to take place on Saturday, August 20 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and spans 8.2 miles. […]
ABINGDON, VA
#Plants And Animals#Native Plants#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Open Air
WJHL

What is there to do at Fun Fest?

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fun Fest is set to kick off from July 15-23. Before the festivities, however, there are multiple events planned that lead up to the event. News Channel 11 compiled a list of every Fun Fest-related activity starting on July 11. Pre-Fun Fest. Trash Barrel Paint-In.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Dog Days Riverfest is on the way!

Summer music festival by the river. That should be all you need to say. That should be enough of a selling point to draw big crowds of expectant music lovers - but if that’s not enough, there’s more!. On the first weekend of August (5th & 6th), a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County resident opens all-natural meat store in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — A new resident of Hawkins County has officially opened Southern Roots Meats & More, which offers all-natural beef, chicken, pork and seafood, along with other natural and organic food products. Jessica Hurley held a soft opening on May 1, but the official ribbon cutting took place on...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Hunter T’s Chicken Shack to close Saturday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fried chicken business located across from the Tri-Cities Airport is closing down Saturday. Staff at Hunter T’s Chicken Shack, a drive-thru located in the 2300 block of Tennessee Route 75 in Blountville, Tennessee, told News Channel 11 that Friday would be the business’s last day of operation.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Chipotle opens doors at The Pinnacle in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another eatery is ready for business at The Pinnacle. Chipotle Mexican Grill, located at 413 Pinnacle Parkway, opened its doors on July 13, officials confirmed Wednesday. The restaurant will remain open daily from 10:45 a.m. through 10 p.m. and feature what the company refers to as a “Chipotlane,” which allows guests […]
BRISTOL, TN
The Daily South

Tennessee Walmart Employee Helps Rescue Kitten From Vending Machine

Lindsey Russell, a Walmart employee in Morristown, Tennessee, was on a break earlier this month when she heard what sounded like an animal yelling near the front of the store. As she approached the vending machines she realized it was a kitten meowing from inside the Pepsi machine. "I tried...
MORRISTOWN, TN
elizabethton.com

Why I Love Carter County

I was born and raised in Elizabethton. As a lifelong Carter County resident, husband, father, local small business owner, and coach, I am honored to call Carter County my home. I grew up in Lynn Valley with my parents, Randal and Kim Lewis, and my sister, Andrea Lewis. I attended Hunter Elementary and Unaka High School where I was a member of the basketball, baseball, and golf teams. After graduating high school with honors, I attended King College on a baseball scholarship and later transferred to Walters State Community College where I received my degree in Production Horticulture. For the past eight years, I have operated a local lawn care, landscaping, and hardscapes business. In May 2022, I was elected as the Republican Nominee for Carter County Trustee. My wife, Brittany, and I currently live in Lynn Valley with our children, Gracie, Carter, and Millie, and are members at Southside Christian Church.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Covered Bridge Jam will feature From the Edge this Saturday

ELIZABETHTON — The rock and roll cover band From the Edge will be the featured group for this Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam concert. “We are very excited to have the awesome local band with us Saturday night,” said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wfxrtv.com

Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency; southwest, central Virginia crews respond to Buchanan Co. flooding

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.: Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in response to the severe flooding in southwest Virginia on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall and severe weather began hitting the southwest region on Tuesday, July 12, and continued overnight into the early morning of Wednesday, July 13. The rainfall caused flash flooding, power outages, impacts to roads and infrastructures, as well as resource and operational challenges to Buchanan County, officials say.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Mount Carmel Senior Center featured in state magazine

MOUNT CARMEL– Members of the Mount Carmel Senior Center were featured in the 2021 Annual Report from the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) and Tennessee Nutrition and Consumer Education Program (TNCEP), which is run by the University of Tennessee Extension Office. The publication mentioned the senior center...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN

