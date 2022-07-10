ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep River, CT

Valley Girls’ Lacrosse Sees Stellar 2022 Season

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs they entered their final year with the Warriors, the seniors on the Valley Regional girls’ lacrosse team felt confident that they could put together a strong season in 2022. With their determination and overall consistency throughout the field, those seniors helped lead the Warriors to a great campaign that featured...

zip06.com

Helwig Excited to Continue Playing Sports in College

Samantha Helwig enjoyed great careers with North Branford’s field hockey and girls’ lacrosse teams and will be competing in both sports at Albertus Magnus College. (Photo courtesy of Samantha Helwig) Samantha Helwig never expected to be playing lacrosse at the collegiate level, but after competing for North Branford,...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Madison Legion Has a Big Week with Four Victories

As he stepped into his first year as head coach of the Madison 19-U American Legion team, Jason Vitale wanted this year’s squad to make a run in Zone 2 while having fun playing summer baseball. For some of the team’s athletes, this could be their final year playing the sport, but last week, they showed that they weren’t ready to stop as Madison won four of its five games to swing momentum in its favor entering the home stretch of the season.
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Anquillare Lives Dream of Playing Baseball for North Haven

Mike Anquillare earned All-SCC and All-State honors to go along with the Robert DeMayo Scholarship after leading the North Haven baseball team as a senior captain during the 2022 season. (Photo courtesy of Mike Anquillare) Born into a baseball family, Mike Anquillare always dreamed of playing the sport for his...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Former Bristol Central star holding youth football clinic

Playing football has always been one of Dathan Hickey’s passions. His drive and focus for the sport led him to becoming one of Bristol Central’s standout players during his senior year in 2018. However, while Hickey was dominating the field as a Ram, he also begin to form the idea of one day giving back to the community the raised him and bringing a youth football clinic to Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
zip06.com

Gagliardi Plays with Passion on the Golf Course

For Matt Gagliardi, golf started out as a fun way to spend time with his brother on the driving range, even if they were slicing their shots. Over time, Matt began to take the sport more seriously and, through numerous hurdles, has become a key member of the Hand boys’ golf team who will lead the Tigers as a senior captain next year.
MADISON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Mountain lion sightings reported in Woodbridge

Channel 3 Ice Cream social heads to Mortensen Dairy Ice Cream. On today's Amazing K9 Duos, we meet Sgt. Carlson and K9 Bane of the Cromwell Police Department. Deadly boating incident in Portland under investigation. Updated: 7 hours ago. Tree on house for 2 years in Southington.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Register Citizen

Bowling and gaming center coming to Danbury Fair mall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A California-based operator of amusement and bowling centers is coming to the Danbury Fair mall. Round1 Bowling & Amusement offers a variety of activities, according to officials with Macerich, the Santa Monica-based company that owns Danbury Fair mall. In addition to bowling, Round1 offers arcade games, billiards, karaoke, ping pong and darts.
DANBURY, CT
zip06.com

Those Coyotes Rock

The Coyote River Band brought their mix of country and rock to the Madison Green on July 10 as part of the Beach and Recreation Summer Concert Series. A different performer takes to the stage each Sunday through Aug. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Next up: Among the Acres. For more info, visit madisonct.org/710/summer-concerts.
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Getting Jazzed

The 17-piece New London Big Band took the stage, delighting a large crowd, for the second concert of the Branford Jazz on the Green concert series. Music kicks off on the Branford Town Green each Thursday through Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit branfordjazz.com.
BRANFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Man killed in Portland boat crash remembered as a ‘great father’

PORTLAND — Wayne Hamler, the Waterford man who died in a boat crash on the Connecticut River Sunday, was remembered by family and friends as a big-hearted, generous family man who had just welcomed twin grandchildren in June. “Over the moon with anticipation of what impact they will have...
PORTLAND, CT
WTNH

3-car crash shuts down lane on I-691 in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A three-car crash caused delays on I-691 East in Meriden Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened between exits 7 and 8 just before noon, shutting down the left lane. The lane has since reopened. No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

4-year-old brought to Lighthouse Point Park as her final wish

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A little girl’s final wish was made possible at Lighthouse Point Park on Tuesday. Pictures of Eliana Palacio, in her kiddie pool and long before she was bedridden in the hospital, show happier times for the 4-year-old who has faced many challenges in her young life. She’s never walked on […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Beach Hours Trimmed in Guilford Due to Staff Shortage

The town’s Park and Recreation Department has been forced to curtail hours at some Guilford beaches due to the lifeguard staffing shortage. The lifeguard shortage is a national trend that, according to Park and Recreation Director, Rick Maynard, the department had hoped to avoid, but with an insufficient number of lifeguards to safely protect residents, the decision was made to trim hours at Lake Quonnipaug.
GUILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

What to know about unconfirmed mountain lion sightings in CT

Bobcat sightings are not uncommon in Connecticut. About two years ago in July 2020, there were around 1,500 reports of bobcat sightings in the state, with some in Brookfield and Ridgefield that year. Mountain lions, however, aren’t seen much in the Nutmeg State, even though several have reportedly been spotted...
BROOKFIELD, CT
zip06.com

Annual Craft Expo Returns to the Guilford Green

After a two-year COVID-19 induced hiatus, the Guilford Art Center Craft Expo returns to the Guilford Green Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17. The three-day juried craft show features more than 170 modern makers from across the country, selling fine crafts in a variety of media including glass, leather, metal, mixed media, paper, clay, photography, and much more. In addition to artisan crafts, the expo will also include a food court, kids craft activities, faculty and student art demos, and a silent auction. The show, held rain or shine, kicks off on Friday July 15 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., continues on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and wraps up on Sunday, July 17 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 and $8 for seniors 62 and older. Multi-day tickets are $15. All proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction benefit the Guilford Art Center. For more info, visit guilfordartcenter.org/expo.
GUILFORD, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Remembering Murray R. McLellan

Thanks to the information shared with me by Bob and Judy Kelly, Jay Beaucar, Vinny Pitaro, Rene Branchaud, and others who didn’t leave contact numbers or names, I’m able to more accurately complete segments on two individuals outlined blow:. Murray R. McLellan. The young man, a 1985 Bristol...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Some Conn. towns asked to limit water usage

(WTNH) — Connecticut Water is asking some people to cut back on their water usage. People in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook are being asked to cut back by 10%. Below tips are listed that should help reduce water usage. Stop watering lawns. Shut off automatic irrigation systems. Fix leaking fixtures. Minimize all […]
WESTBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

Winning $414K Lottery Ticket Sold At Oakville Store

A winning lottery ticket valued at more than $414,000 was sold at a Connecticut liquor store. An unnamed Oakville resident claimed a $414,435 prize from a Fast Play $10 Super 7s Progressive ticket sold in Litchfield County, according to an announcement from CT Lottery on Monday, July 11. The lottery...
OAKVILLE, CT

