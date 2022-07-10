ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

Branford Youth Cheer Holding Car Wash Fundraiser

 3 days ago

The Branford Youth Cheerleading program is holding a car wash fundraiser on Saturday,...

Randall Mena: Portraits of First Responders

Randall Mena has turned his love and talent for photography into outstanding portraiture to celebrate the life and work of first responders—like police officers and firefighters—in sincere appreciation for the risks they take serving the community. (Photo courtesy of Randall Mena) In Randall Mena’s desire to support the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Madison Woman Finds Her Mission as an Advocate for Victims

When longtime Madison resident Kathy Rasimas hopped onto her husband’s motorcycle and headed to dinner in October 2019, it was supposed to be a normal night out. She never expected it would become life-changing. “I, unfortunately, live this all the time now,” Rasimas explained. “My husband John and I...
MADISON, CT
Deep River Seeks Communication, Healing After Viral Racial Incidents

Officials in Deep River are looking for ways to educate, communicate, and heal with help from community leaders and the Anti-Defamation League following several racially-tinged incidents in June. “Our town does not condone violence in any way and encourages dialogue as a means to a peaceful resolution,” First Selectman Angus...
Beach Hours Trimmed in Guilford Due to Staff Shortage

The town’s Park and Recreation Department has been forced to curtail hours at some Guilford beaches due to the lifeguard staffing shortage. The lifeguard shortage is a national trend that, according to Park and Recreation Director, Rick Maynard, the department had hoped to avoid, but with an insufficient number of lifeguards to safely protect residents, the decision was made to trim hours at Lake Quonnipaug.
GUILFORD, CT
Branford, CT
Connecticut Cars
Connecticut Society
Branford, CT
Having a Blast

The night sky over Guilford lit up on July 9 with the town’s annual fireworks display at the Guilford fairgrounds. The display capped off a family-friendly day of activities, food, and live music. Visit Zip06.com for more photos.
GUILFORD, CT
Community Conversations on Climate Change

The East Shore District Health Department (ESDHD), in conjunction with Albertus Magnus College; the University of Connecticut; and Yale University, will be hosting Community Conversations on Climate Change at local community centers and libraries in Branford, North Branford, and East Haven. There will be a short presentation on the state...
BRANFORD, CT
Paula Webster: The Trick Worked

Paula Webster explains that she was tricked into quilting. A friend from her knitting group who also quilted made her an offer straight out of The Godfather: an offer she could not refuse. Her friend, Susan Nygard, asked if Paula would consider making a quilt if there were a place...
Clinton Seniors Invited to Meet the New Kid on the Block

Christina Acampora, the new senior program coordinator for the town, will be hosting a meet and greet for the community at the Henry Carter Hull Library on Friday, July 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. “It will be an informal event designed to give some face time to seniors...
CLINTON, CT
Annual Craft Expo Returns to the Guilford Green

After a two-year COVID-19 induced hiatus, the Guilford Art Center Craft Expo returns to the Guilford Green Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17. The three-day juried craft show features more than 170 modern makers from across the country, selling fine crafts in a variety of media including glass, leather, metal, mixed media, paper, clay, photography, and much more. In addition to artisan crafts, the expo will also include a food court, kids craft activities, faculty and student art demos, and a silent auction. The show, held rain or shine, kicks off on Friday July 15 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., continues on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and wraps up on Sunday, July 17 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 and $8 for seniors 62 and older. Multi-day tickets are $15. All proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction benefit the Guilford Art Center. For more info, visit guilfordartcenter.org/expo.
GUILFORD, CT
Picking the Perfect Produce

Edwin Fuentes, Julia Palm, and their German Shepard, Luna, pick out produce from Amelia’s Florist and Farm Market table at the East Haven Farmers Market on July 10. The market is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon through mid-October on the Town Green. For more info, visit facebook.com/easthavenfarmersmarket.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Seaside Luxury, Times Two

Life’s a beach with these two seaside homes overlooking Tuxis Island. Spectacular views of Long Island Sound grace nearly every window and deeded beach access is just steps away. The main three-story residence features a two-story great room, large gourmet kitchen, two seaside sun rooms, and a third-floor guest suite. The primary offers waterfront views and includes a spacious walk-in closet and a well-appointed bathroom adorned in marble and teak. Outside, a Captain’s Walk oversees a bluestone patio and expansive lawn.
Tips From A Master Gardener On How To Save Bees, Butterflies

Save the Bees & Butterflies: Tips from a Master Gardener will be offered on Saturday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Henry Carter Hull Library, 10 Killingworth Turnpike, Clinton. The event is free and no registration is required. The event is designed for adults and older children.
CLINTON, CT
Applications for ARPA Funds Now Being Accepted in Old Saybrook

As the country attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic ramifications, the federal government has made funding available for municipalities. The Town of Old Saybrook has opened an application process for organizations, nonprofits, businesses, and town departments to apply for $2.9 million received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The application period is open until Sept. 1 and applications can be found online at www.oldsaybrookct.gov.
Madison Legion Has a Big Week with Four Victories

As he stepped into his first year as head coach of the Madison 19-U American Legion team, Jason Vitale wanted this year’s squad to make a run in Zone 2 while having fun playing summer baseball. For some of the team’s athletes, this could be their final year playing the sport, but last week, they showed that they weren’t ready to stop as Madison won four of its five games to swing momentum in its favor entering the home stretch of the season.
MADISON, CT

