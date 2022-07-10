ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

Yellowjacket Softball Clinic to Be Held in August

zip06.com
 3 days ago

The East Haven Recreation Department is presenting the 13th annual Yellowjacket Softball Clinic this summer, hosted by East Haven High School (EHHS) softball coaches Ed Crisafi and Jeff Crisafi. The clinic is for girls...

www.zip06.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Anquillare Lives Dream of Playing Baseball for North Haven

Mike Anquillare earned All-SCC and All-State honors to go along with the Robert DeMayo Scholarship after leading the North Haven baseball team as a senior captain during the 2022 season. (Photo courtesy of Mike Anquillare) Born into a baseball family, Mike Anquillare always dreamed of playing the sport for his...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Helwig Excited to Continue Playing Sports in College

Samantha Helwig enjoyed great careers with North Branford’s field hockey and girls’ lacrosse teams and will be competing in both sports at Albertus Magnus College. (Photo courtesy of Samantha Helwig) Samantha Helwig never expected to be playing lacrosse at the collegiate level, but after competing for North Branford,...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Those Coyotes Rock

The Coyote River Band brought their mix of country and rock to the Madison Green on July 10 as part of the Beach and Recreation Summer Concert Series. A different performer takes to the stage each Sunday through Aug. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Next up: Among the Acres. For more info, visit madisonct.org/710/summer-concerts.
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Annual Craft Expo Returns to the Guilford Green

After a two-year COVID-19 induced hiatus, the Guilford Art Center Craft Expo returns to the Guilford Green Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17. The three-day juried craft show features more than 170 modern makers from across the country, selling fine crafts in a variety of media including glass, leather, metal, mixed media, paper, clay, photography, and much more. In addition to artisan crafts, the expo will also include a food court, kids craft activities, faculty and student art demos, and a silent auction. The show, held rain or shine, kicks off on Friday July 15 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., continues on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and wraps up on Sunday, July 17 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 and $8 for seniors 62 and older. Multi-day tickets are $15. All proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction benefit the Guilford Art Center. For more info, visit guilfordartcenter.org/expo.
GUILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
East Haven, CT
East Haven, CT
Sports
zip06.com

Getting Jazzed

The 17-piece New London Big Band took the stage, delighting a large crowd, for the second concert of the Branford Jazz on the Green concert series. Music kicks off on the Branford Town Green each Thursday through Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit branfordjazz.com.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Paula Webster: The Trick Worked

Paula Webster explains that she was tricked into quilting. A friend from her knitting group who also quilted made her an offer straight out of The Godfather: an offer she could not refuse. Her friend, Susan Nygard, asked if Paula would consider making a quilt if there were a place...
zip06.com

Having a Blast

The night sky over Guilford lit up on July 9 with the town’s annual fireworks display at the Guilford fairgrounds. The display capped off a family-friendly day of activities, food, and live music. Visit Zip06.com for more photos.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Randall Mena: Portraits of First Responders

Randall Mena has turned his love and talent for photography into outstanding portraiture to celebrate the life and work of first responders—like police officers and firefighters—in sincere appreciation for the risks they take serving the community. (Photo courtesy of Randall Mena) In Randall Mena’s desire to support the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ehhs
zip06.com

Branford Police Announce Promotion of Sgt. Mike Loftis

Sergeant Mike Loftis, a seven-year Branford Police Department veteran, will now serve as a Patrol Shift Supervisor. Photo from Branford Police Department/Facebook) July 11, 2022: The Branford Police Department is pleased to announce the promotion of Sergeant Mike Loftis. Sergeant Loftis was promoted from Patrol Officer to Sergeant and will...
zip06.com

Spend a Night Out with the Guilford Police

What was the last interaction you had with a police officer? Was it a traffic stop? An emergency situation?. Or, maybe, perhaps, it was a little smack talk before a limbo contest?. In Guilford, that may just be the case. For the fourth year, the Guilford Police Department (GPD) is...
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Community Conversations on Climate Change

The East Shore District Health Department (ESDHD), in conjunction with Albertus Magnus College; the University of Connecticut; and Yale University, will be hosting Community Conversations on Climate Change at local community centers and libraries in Branford, North Branford, and East Haven. There will be a short presentation on the state...
BRANFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
zip06.com

Picking the Perfect Produce

Edwin Fuentes, Julia Palm, and their German Shepard, Luna, pick out produce from Amelia’s Florist and Farm Market table at the East Haven Farmers Market on July 10. The market is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon through mid-October on the Town Green. For more info, visit facebook.com/easthavenfarmersmarket.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Madison Woman Finds Her Mission as an Advocate for Victims

When longtime Madison resident Kathy Rasimas hopped onto her husband’s motorcycle and headed to dinner in October 2019, it was supposed to be a normal night out. She never expected it would become life-changing. “I, unfortunately, live this all the time now,” Rasimas explained. “My husband John and I...
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Beach Hours Trimmed in Guilford Due to Staff Shortage

The town’s Park and Recreation Department has been forced to curtail hours at some Guilford beaches due to the lifeguard staffing shortage. The lifeguard shortage is a national trend that, according to Park and Recreation Director, Rick Maynard, the department had hoped to avoid, but with an insufficient number of lifeguards to safely protect residents, the decision was made to trim hours at Lake Quonnipaug.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Tips From A Master Gardener On How To Save Bees, Butterflies

Save the Bees & Butterflies: Tips from a Master Gardener will be offered on Saturday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Henry Carter Hull Library, 10 Killingworth Turnpike, Clinton. The event is free and no registration is required. The event is designed for adults and older children.
CLINTON, CT
zip06.com

Seaside Luxury, Times Two

Life’s a beach with these two seaside homes overlooking Tuxis Island. Spectacular views of Long Island Sound grace nearly every window and deeded beach access is just steps away. The main three-story residence features a two-story great room, large gourmet kitchen, two seaside sun rooms, and a third-floor guest suite. The primary offers waterfront views and includes a spacious walk-in closet and a well-appointed bathroom adorned in marble and teak. Outside, a Captain’s Walk oversees a bluestone patio and expansive lawn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy