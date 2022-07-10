Supreme Rumored to Be Opening Chicago Retail Store

Despite the top sneaker players’ insatiable hunger for innovation, most (if not all) of them have “kept the lights on” by offering old product to new generations. Over the last week, modern-day marvels like Yeezy have teased more offerings from the futurist that is Ye (the being formerly known as “Kanye West”), but countless conversations seen across social media related to first-time retros and nostalgic product. The Nike Air Force 1 Low “West Indies” surfaced via official images a few months before Labor Day Weekend, the stretch of days during which the West Indies community across New York City walks from Eastern Parkway to Grand Army Plaza to celebrate the Caribbean. From the looks of it, the pair is set to return with all the original details with which it first released back in 2002. Similarly, the Air Max Penny worn in the 1996 NBA All-Star Game emerged in professional product shots, helping build energy around Social Status‘ collaboration and more. The Nike Air Ship, Michael Jordan’s shoe-of-choice before the Air Jordan line, also emerged in several colorways that don’t reinvent the wheel, but inject some love to the decades old and historically important silhouette.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO